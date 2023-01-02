Read full article on original website
Here's exactly what needs to happen for the stock market to soar in 2023, according to Ned Davis Research
The stock market sell-off in 2022 spilled over into the first trading day of 2023, giving little hope to investors that the decline is over. But stocks could soar this year if the US economy manages to avoid a recession, according to Ned Davis Research. "Fed stays on hold as...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
msn.com
Is Now the Time to Buy 3 of the S&P 500's Cheapest Stocks?
The past year was a rough one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 falling 19.4% in 2022. But the result of this downturn is that investors now have some attractive stock-buying opportunities. For instance, share prices of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Delta Air Lines...
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
Zacks.com
Bear Of The Day: Amazon (AMZN)
AMZN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after missing earnings in late October. The November retail sales report came in awfully weak so it is not surprising to see analysts taking down estimates of select consumer goods names. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
Zacks.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TMO - Free Report) closed at $567.95, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs of 2022
The S&P 500 (SPY) finished 2022 down 18%, its worst year since 2008. If you were overweight in tech, growth, high beta or small-caps or high beta, your portfolio's performance was likely even worse. If your portfolio was tilted towards dividend stocks, you didn't do nearly as bad. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a proxy for all dividend payers, lost a mere 4% last year. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) did slightly worse, losing a little more than 6%. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) actually managed to finish the year flat.
Zacks.com
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SBLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.37, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company...
Zacks.com
Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CAT - Free Report) closed at $241.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%. Coming into today, shares of the construction equipment company...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
Zacks.com
EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ENLC - Free Report) closed at $11.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 1.73% in the past...
Zacks.com
Genuine Parts (GPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GPC - Free Report) closed at $171.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%. Heading into today, shares of the auto...
Zacks.com
Universal Logistics (ULH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ULH - Free Report) closed at $33.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Zacks.com
Workday (WDAY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WDAY - Free Report) closed at $169.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
5 Stocks in S&P 500 ETF With 40% Gains in 2022
The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst year since 2008, tumbling 20%. Persistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The combination has sparked fears of a recession anytime soon. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
Zacks.com
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (. WRB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $72.58, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ATKR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $115.10, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
APD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $306.59, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller...
Zacks.com
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CWEN - Free Report) closed at $32.03, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company created by NRG Energy...
