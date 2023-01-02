ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wbaltv.com

Ravens, Bengals game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon announced Sunday's game in Cincinnati will be played at 1 p.m. Additionally, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday from the portion of practice open to reporters. Baltimore's star quarterback hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement

The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
BALTIMORE, MD

