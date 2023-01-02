Jamal Adams is happy as a clam after the Seahawks eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. The Seahawks beat the Jets 23-6 on Sunday, which meant that all hopes of the Jets making the postseason evaporated. Had the Jets beaten the Seahawks, they would’ve been in a scenario where they would’ve made the playoffs if they beat the Dolphins — who might have to start third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson with Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater suffering a broken finger — in Week 18. The Patriots would have also needed to lose to the Bills for the Jets to...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO