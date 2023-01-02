ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?

Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775

We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Rape Any Broads’: Putin’s Chef Proudly Unleashes His Prison Fighters

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has proudly declared that the first group of prison inmates recruited to wage war against Ukraine have completed their contracts, had their criminal records expunged—and are now free to do as they please in Russian society.Prigozhin personally attended a send-off of sorts for the group of mercenaries, according to footage published by Russia’s RIA Novosti on Thursday.“Don’t drink too much, don’t use drugs, and don’t rape any broads,” Prigozhin can be seen telling a crowd of mercenaries, several of whom have missing limbs and crutches.“They fulfilled their contracts with honor, with dignity, one of the first...
24/7 Wall St.

The Six European Bases Where The US Is Storing Nuclear Bombs

The nine countries known to have nuclear weapons keep their stockpiles within their national boundaries or loaded on submarines that prowl beneath the waves of the world’s oceans. Or at least, that is what they wish everyone believed. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) In 2019, the Belgian newspaper De Morgen acquired […]
Military.com

The World's First Therapy Dog Was a World War II Pacific Veteran

Rocky River Reservation is a woodland park located just outside of Cleveland. Inside the park, visitors will find a statue of a small Yorkshire Terrier sitting inside a World War II-era GI helmet. This statue marks the final resting place of Smoky, a combat veteran and frequent visitor to military hospitals in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
