Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has proudly declared that the first group of prison inmates recruited to wage war against Ukraine have completed their contracts, had their criminal records expunged—and are now free to do as they please in Russian society.Prigozhin personally attended a send-off of sorts for the group of mercenaries, according to footage published by Russia’s RIA Novosti on Thursday.“Don’t drink too much, don’t use drugs, and don’t rape any broads,” Prigozhin can be seen telling a crowd of mercenaries, several of whom have missing limbs and crutches.“They fulfilled their contracts with honor, with dignity, one of the first...

26 MINUTES AGO