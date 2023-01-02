Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
Business Insider
5 places World War III could start in 2023
In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
A war reporter decorated by Putin says the Kremlin's story that cellphones are why a lot of Russian troops died in a Ukrainian strike is 'not very convincing'
A top Ukrainian military official said the Russians were "putting the blame on each other" after a recent HIMARS strike killed scores of troops.
WW2 Soldier Refused to Believe War is Over, Fights for 29 Years in Epic Show of Loyalty and Determination
Talk about commitment. A Taiwanese-Japanese soldier continued fighting for 29 years after WW2 had ended in 1945. According to this article , Hiroo Onoda, was sent to the Philippines during the Japanese occupation of the islands, refused to belief that the war had ended. He held out for many years with three other soldiers who had been under his command.
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
U.S. Colonel Training Zelensky Forces Accuses Soldiers of War 'Atrocities'
In a recent interview, the head of a training group helping Ukraine said not all Ukrainian soldiers are following the rules of combat.
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
Satellite images show Russia is growing its Arctic military bases, including ones near Europe, report says
Satellite images show work on radars and runways taking place at Russia's Arctic bases, CNN reported.
'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on
It was one of the heaviest bombardments in history. A shock-and-awe campaign of overwhelming air power aimed at bombing into submission a determined opponent that, despite being vastly outgunned, had withstood everything the world's most formidable war machine could throw at it.
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775
We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
The 10 most bizarre weapons of World War II
From exploding rats to paper balloon bombs, see the most bizarre weapons ever used in battle during World War 2.
‘Don’t Rape Any Broads’: Putin’s Chef Proudly Unleashes His Prison Fighters
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has proudly declared that the first group of prison inmates recruited to wage war against Ukraine have completed their contracts, had their criminal records expunged—and are now free to do as they please in Russian society.Prigozhin personally attended a send-off of sorts for the group of mercenaries, according to footage published by Russia’s RIA Novosti on Thursday.“Don’t drink too much, don’t use drugs, and don’t rape any broads,” Prigozhin can be seen telling a crowd of mercenaries, several of whom have missing limbs and crutches.“They fulfilled their contracts with honor, with dignity, one of the first...
The Six European Bases Where The US Is Storing Nuclear Bombs
The nine countries known to have nuclear weapons keep their stockpiles within their national boundaries or loaded on submarines that prowl beneath the waves of the world’s oceans. Or at least, that is what they wish everyone believed. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) In 2019, the Belgian newspaper De Morgen acquired […]
Military.com
The World's First Therapy Dog Was a World War II Pacific Veteran
Rocky River Reservation is a woodland park located just outside of Cleveland. Inside the park, visitors will find a statue of a small Yorkshire Terrier sitting inside a World War II-era GI helmet. This statue marks the final resting place of Smoky, a combat veteran and frequent visitor to military hospitals in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
Comments / 0