Brunswick canal polluted, environmentalists say at least 100 fish killed
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Dozens of dead fish were recently discovered in a Brunswick canal and Glynn County environmentalists blame a nearby lumber production company. They believe a chemical solution seeped into the canal, something that could end up in a well that serves neighbors nearby. This was brought to...
First Coast News
Hundreds of dead fish found in Brunswick canal
Environmentalists say hundreds of fish died. A nearby business may be responsible.
Jacksonville family wins $21 million for baby’s death in hot day care van, but insurer will not pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior, related report. The family of a baby who died in a hot day care van won a sizable $21 million wrongful death verdict, but it’s not clear if that money will ever be paid. A new federal lawsuit shows the day care’s insurance company is refusing the claim, saying the policy was cancelled weeks before the child died.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Jacksonville, FL to Asheville, NC
Discover this lively corner of the United States on this memorable road trip, which takes you from the buzzing waterways of Jacksonville in Florida to the mountain paradise of Asheville, North Carolina. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy coastal drives, historic architecture and national forests, served with a generous helping of Southern charm.
'I haven't made a final decision:' Lakesha Burton files for Jacksonville sheriff's race but says nothing set in stone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could Lakesha Burton be eyeing another run for Jacksonville sheriff?. According to city records, she's filed paperwork to have her name on the March 21 ballot. However, she tells First Coast News that she's still weighing her options and that she hasn't made a final decision.
Zillow says Jacksonville 5-bedroom home listed for $24,500 is a scam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Zillow listing had a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Jacksonville Golf and Country Club listed for $24,500. The user who listed the home said it was being sold at a $898,500 discount and needed a $4,500 deposit before showing the inside of it. "Seems too good...
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
FHP: Cyclist dies after hit twice by pickup trucks in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a cyclist was hit twice on State Road 200 on New Years Day. STORY: JSO: Man found dead in front yard of Moncrief home. According to the crash report, at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, the cyclist, a Ford F-150...
WSAV-TV
New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County
A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County. New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County. A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Police arrest man after hitting police...
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
News4Jax.com
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
JSO: Woman found dead in Jacksonville North Estates apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death with no foul play suspected near the Jacksonville North Estates area at 14200 Duval Rd. JSO reports that at around 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to 14200 Duval Rd. in reference to a well-being check. Upon arriving,...
JFRD: One confirmed dead after commercial building catches on fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene working to contain a commercial building that caught fire just before 6 a.m. in the 100 Block of 1st Avenue North. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. UPDATE: 8:05 a.m. 1/1/2023. JFRD issued a second...
Jax mayoral race heats up as negative ads hit the airwaves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The race to become Jacksonville’s next mayor has begun and the first attack ad has already been launched. An ad paid for by Republican candidate Daniel Davis’ political action committee hit their airwaves during the holidays attacking Republican candidate and councilmember LeAnna Cumber. [DOWNLOAD:...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal
Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
wtoc.com
