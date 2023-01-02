ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Glynn County, GA

First Coast News

Jacksonville family wins $21 million for baby’s death in hot day care van, but insurer will not pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior, related report. The family of a baby who died in a hot day care van won a sizable $21 million wrongful death verdict, but it’s not clear if that money will ever be paid. A new federal lawsuit shows the day care’s insurance company is refusing the claim, saying the policy was cancelled weeks before the child died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Jacksonville, FL to Asheville, NC

Discover this lively corner of the United States on this memorable road trip, which takes you from the buzzing waterways of Jacksonville in Florida to the mountain paradise of Asheville, North Carolina. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy coastal drives, historic architecture and national forests, served with a generous helping of Southern charm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WSAV-TV

New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County

A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County. New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County. A crash early in the morning on New Year's Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Police arrest man after hitting police...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
thejaxsonmag.com

Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club

The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Bicyclist killed on State Route 200 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F150 on State Road 200, west of Adams Road on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Another pickup truck traveling behind the Ford F150 also collided with the bicyclist, according to troopers. The bicyclist...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man in coma after living with black mold for months

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wtoc.com

Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Wayne County. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Sunset Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver, 21-year-old Dylan Hargrove of...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

