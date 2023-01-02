ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Ethereum Name Service Recorded Over 2.8M Domain Registrations in 2022

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) saw a lifetime record number of domain registrations in 2022 amid a broader market frenzy in which some traders treated the domains as investments. ENS is a decentralized domain name...
AUSTIN, TX
todaynftnews.com

Over 10 million transactions recorded on OpenSea Seaport

OpenSea Seaport hit 10 million exchanges. On Seaport, there were nearly 8 million Ethereum exchanges. Polygon had 2,040,676 exchanges on OpenSea Seaport. WU Blockchain reported the total number of transactions on OpenSea via a tweet on January 1, 2023. The entire trading volume of OpenSea, built on the free software NFT system Seaport, has surpassed 10 million, hitting 10,026,913 exchanges, of which 7,986,237 were on Eth and 2,040,676 were on Polygon.
thenewscrypto.com

Allnodes Releases ‘PublicNode’ Endpoints Supporting Terra Classic Dapps

This will aid the Terra Classic blockchain in attracting more useful applications. Allnodes provides fast, free, and dependable network nodes. Allnodes is a company that offers hosting and staking services but does not hold user funds, hence they have published an endpoints suite called PublicNode. Endpoints for DApps developed on Terra Classic network, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Evmos will be made available through PublicNode. This next action will aid the Terra Classic blockchain in attracting more useful applications. As it continues its road toward mainstream acceptance.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period

Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
CNBC

Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
dailyhodl.com

Ripple CTO Addresses XRP Price Doldrums, Compares Crypto to Internet in Early 2000s

Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz thinks the crypto sector is akin to the search engine industry in the year 2000. In a new Twitter thread, Schwartz acknowledges that he doesn’t really have a good understanding of what impacts the price of crypto, but he has a theory that’s based on data, experience and his feelings about the industry.
CoinDesk

Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
techaiapp.com

Declining Interest Leads to Poor Market Performance for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks – Market Updates Bitcoin News

After transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum community saw the launch of two new PoW Ethereum forks: ethereumpow and ethereumfair. In the past four months, the value of both coins has dropped by 94.8% to 98.4% in U.S. dollars. PoW Ethereum Forks Ethereumpow and Ethereumfair Suffer Significant...
FLORIDA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back

A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy