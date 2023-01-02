ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU is behind his glasses & Grammy nomination

By Wild Bill Wood
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – For the record

He’s looking for his record.

At Peaches Records in New Orleans.

He’s looking for his new album.

And it’s the album that makes music in Louisiana and according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood , it makes history around the world.

“It’s the first time a college marching band and an artist have collaborated, top to bottom, on every song, you hear the band and the band,” says the guy in the yellow glasses.

He is Sean Ardoin.

He’s the zydeco music man who created the album that features the LSU Chant Song.

And Sean Ardoin, along with LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland, got nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Regional Roots Music.

Recording twelve songs with a college band, Sean remembers when he was an LSU student.

He was in the marching band.

Playing drums.

This moment takes him back, he says, “back to 1989 and fast forward to today, the band is playing my music.”

Sean has a vision.

He sees the vision through those glasses of his.

What he sees is the LSU Chant Song as the school’s anthem.

Coming soon to game day.

And then he hopes, just maybe, every day.

