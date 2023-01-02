Read full article on original website
I-95 Shutdown: Dialysis patient stranded on Virginia highway has new kidney after transplant
I-95 Shutdown: Dialysis patient stranded on Virginia highway has new kidney after transplant. Anthony Oden is very thankful to be alive. He is living with a new kidney - and is in improved health. But one year ago neither of those things looked like they were in his future as he sat trapped along with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.
Prestigious Virginia school under fire after withholding awards from students
Reagan Reese on January 2, 2023 Alexandria, VA – A report revealed that the school withheld academic awards from students at a prestigious Virginia high school, and parents are demanding that the educators be terminated. Parental rights and education activists Asra Nomani recently reported that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) failed to notify students who had received the National Merit Scholarship commendation, an award used for college applications and to obtain scholarships, in order to protect the feelings of students who did not receive the honor. In an interview with the Daily Caller News The post Prestigious Virginia school under fire after withholding awards from students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Virginia using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers
More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction
It’s gotten a lot easier to gamble in Virginia as the state and local governments chase extra tax dollars from the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing and slots parlors. But that change has come at a cost for Virginians who struggle with impulse control or have a full-blown gambling addiction, according to a bipartisan […] The post Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Wesleyan University professor weighs in on Virginia's 7th District Senate race
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democratic Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and Republican Navy veteran Kevin Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District seat in a special election. There are a lot of big issues on the table, including abortion. Although Democrats will hold a majority in the...
‘Catfishing cop’ had gun rights revoked after 2016 mental health crisis; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, teases that a “true” conservative alternative to Kevin McCarthy will emerge on second ballot in speakership vote. — The Hill. Education:. School renovations begin at Danville’s George...
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download
To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians
A Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round.
Get Them Out of Here: Youngkin’s Model Policies Violate the Rights of Trans Students
Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of self harm and suicide. In case you missed it, the Youngkin administration is attacking the basic human rights of Virginia students. Shocker. On September 14th, the governor’s office quietly released new model policies that completely overhaul current, evidence based protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Hospitals across Northern Virginia welcome first babies of the new year
Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight. At Stafford Hospital, baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.
