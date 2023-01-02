Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges
KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
thunderboltradio.com
Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence
The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
radionwtn.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large
Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
KFVS12
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3. This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit. According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle...
radionwtn.com
UC Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. James Crittendon is wanted on the charge of attempted murder for an incident that occurred January 2, 2023 in Union City. If you have knowledge of where Crittendon is located, please contact the Union City Police Department 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing teen
PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday release, 16-year-old Daishaun O’neal was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 3 in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah. Deputies describe...
Murray Ledger & Times
Metcalf pleads not guilty to receiving stolen property charges
MURRAY – During her arraignment Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court, a Murray woman pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is currently facing charges in three separate cases. She...
KFVS12
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes and 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes. Both deadly crashes happened in southeast Missouri, in Troop E’s region....
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired Call
Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired. Reports said officers responded to the area of Parkview Manor Apartments, on South Sunswept, where multiple shots were reported. Individuals in the area told officers it sounded like an argument was occurring, then the shots began. In a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period
Crashes were down this New Year's holiday compared to last year but one more person died on the state's highways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday. The post Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hearing over possible removal of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess coming up later this month
PADUCAH — In about two weeks, hearing will be held that could lead to the removal of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess. The hearing comes after texts Guess sent a city employee that contained a statement with racist connotations came to light. Last month, the Paducah City Commission presented...
kbsi23.com
Benton, Mo. man killed in crash on Jan. 1
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Benton, Mo. man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Scott County. Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton dies when his 2019 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened on Hwy. 77 and County Road...
westkentuckystar.com
One injured in rollover crash into Oaks Road utility pole
A single-vehicle rollover crash on Oaks Road Wednesday morning left one person injured and a utility pole damaged. McCracken County deputies said 29-year-old Whittney Stangel hit the utility pole in a sharp curve on Oaks Road near Baggett Lane. The vehicle rolled onto the driver's side and utility lines also fell onto the vehicle.
