Lake Wales, FL

Law & Crime

Florida Couple Burglarizing Home Called 911 for Help ‘Moving Their Belongings from the House (the One They Were Burglarizing)’: Sheriff

A Florida man and his girlfriend landed themselves in jail after allegedly dialing 911 for help committing a crime in progress. Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22, placed the emergency call to ask deputies for assistance moving items out of a home they were in the process of burglarizing and give them a ride to the airport, according to a remarkable press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa

LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
Police continue to search for gunman in Tampa park shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are still searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say. He is expected to recover.
Florida Burglars Call 911 To Get Help Moving Items Stolen From Home

Two people were taken into custody after one of them thought it was a good idea to call 911 to move the belongings from a Florida home they were allegedly burglarizing, according to local authorities. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Saturday (December 31) after getting...
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
Polk County Sheriff’s Log

The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
