Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n SeafoodJ.M. LesinskiLake Wales, FL
Authorities said a man from Lake Wales was arrested for killing his brother.EddyEvonAnonymousLake Wales, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn ParkModern GlobeLakeland, FL
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
Related
Two drive-by shootings injure 3 in Lake Wales, suspects at large
It’s a violent start to the new year as the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two drive-by shootings in unincorporated Lake Wales.
Two Drive-By Shootings 17 Minutes Apart in Polk County
Sheriff Says Both Targeted Homes But Have Different Roots
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Polk County home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
Deputies: Man killed in Lake Wales crash after he was thrown off ATV
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Deputies say that a 36-year-old man was killed on New Year's morning, Jan. 1, in Lake Wales during a crash that caused him to be thrown away from the ATV he was driving. Law enforcement arrived at around 3:20 a.m. on Lake Kotsa Drive where...
1 Person Shot In Lakes Wales Monday, Transported To Lakeland Regional
LAKE WALES, Fla. – One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Lake Wales early Monday morning, according to police. Police said that the victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. This is an active crime scene, and
Florida Couple Burglarizing Home Called 911 for Help ‘Moving Their Belongings from the House (the One They Were Burglarizing)’: Sheriff
A Florida man and his girlfriend landed themselves in jail after allegedly dialing 911 for help committing a crime in progress. Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22, placed the emergency call to ask deputies for assistance moving items out of a home they were in the process of burglarizing and give them a ride to the airport, according to a remarkable press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Lakeland Home Burglary Suspects
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information regarding several burglaries that occurred in the Medulla Road area of Lakeland on January 2nd. Two suspects entered unlocked vehicles and then used the garage door openers to gain access
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
Polk County burglars called 911 for help moving stolen items, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people in Polk County broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check […]
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
Sebring man ejected from ATV on New Year’s Day drowns in drainage ditch
A 36-year-old Sebring man died as a result of an ATV crash on New Year’s morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies search for missing man last seen Friday in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week. Officials said Jesus Daniel Bernal was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Tierra Vista in Kissimmee. Watch: 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?. Bernal was...
Police continue to search for gunman in Tampa park shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are still searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say. He is expected to recover.
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
'Mom, I'm shot': Family searching for Curtis Hixon Park shooter after teen undergoes surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old is slowly recovering after being shot on New Year's Day as police search for the person responsible. "He wasn't going out there looking for no trouble," Alicia Randall said. Speaking exclusively to 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo, Randall says her son Mario Jackson went...
iheart.com
Florida Burglars Call 911 To Get Help Moving Items Stolen From Home
Two people were taken into custody after one of them thought it was a good idea to call 911 to move the belongings from a Florida home they were allegedly burglarizing, according to local authorities. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Saturday (December 31) after getting...
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
Bradenton fire chief: Fire out at apartment complex; no injuries reported
BRADENTON, Fla. — Most of the top-floor units of a Bradenton apartment building are considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday afternoon, the fire chief said. Firefighters worked to put out flames that completely engulfed the VIEW Carlton Arms, located at 1191 Carlton Arms Circle, as seen from the Sky 10 helicopter.
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0