Springfield, IL

Robert Cohen
2d ago

well look at that illinois is corrupt at something else. this government is preoccupied with maintaining tbe staus quo

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
foxillinois.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
WCIA

Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
Q985

Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?

Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines

Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
KFVS12

The constitutional argument over eliminating cash bail in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois was set to be in a new era for criminal justice with the elimination of cash bail on New Year’s Day. However, a Republican judge in Kankakee County ruled the law abolishing cash bail was unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court then ordered a stay on the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act.
WAND TV

Bill to abolish life without parole for minors heading to state senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HB 1064 would allow people given life sentences while younger than 21 to petition for parole after serving 40 years of their sentence. The bill has bipartisan support, with Rita Mayfield, a Democrat for the 60th district, and Seth Lewis, a Republican for the 45th district co-sponsoring the bill. The bill has already passed in the House, and is expected to be discussed in the State Senate during this week's lame duck session.
wjbc.com

Illinois Attorney General taking some online sellers to court

SPRINGFIELD – If we’re talking about fake product reviews, the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says, “Zero Stars – Would Not Recommend.”. Raoul says the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general around the country are taking some online sellers to court. One would be Roomster, a web site which charges a fee for access to rentals and other housing-related listings. Raoul says people rely on such reviews to make online buying decisions.
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
CBS Chicago

Rallies in favor of gun control bill planned in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of people were getting ready Tuesday night to head to the Illinois State Capitol this week.They want to urge lawmakers to take action on a bill that would ban semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. But those fighting against that bill are already promising legal action.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this is the latest version of a bill that went nowhere for years. Another bill banning so-called assault-style weapons languished in the Rules Committee for a year.But the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre renewed a push to pass the law. And now, hundreds...
southarkansassun.com

Minimum Wage Increase In Illinois Effective On January 1, 2023

Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased. Illinois has joined several other states in increasing their minimum wage this 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Illinois has increased from $12 to $13 per hour. For employees who receive tips, the rate has increased from $7.20 to $7.80. However, employees must still work for and make minimum wage before receiving tips, or else they are required to compensate. Employees under 18 who work less than 650 hours every year can also earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour now.
WIFR

New laws for Illinois motorists in effect

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
