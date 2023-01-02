Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cooler temps and a few chilly showers for Thursday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be predominantly falling through the 40s but feeling a little cooler thanks to the breeze picking up. Mainly dry and mostly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures reaching the low 40’s. Still above average (36°) but much cooler than lately! A few chilly showers may pop up for the afternoon.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Big cool down is coming to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s through the afternoon. Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.
A thunderstorm in January? We could see one tonight, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – From freezing temperatures to record-breaking warmth, what’s next? Well, Cleveland might have thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Brian Mitchell, the agency’s observing program leader, said there is a small chance of thunderstorms in Northeast Ohio moving through. Mitchell said...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Heavy rainfall overnight, into morning commute
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy New Year! A Dense Fog Advisory is out until 3 a.m. Temperatures are in the 40s through the evening but rising into the 50s overnight. Heavy rain moves in overnight and for the morning commute. You’ll want the rain gear and a jacket for the morning. Could be some ponding on the roads for the morning commute.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Week ahead forecast: When cold temps return
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy New Year! After a dreary day, more of the same forecast for Monday. Isolated light shower possible, patchy fog overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Highs on Monday, slightly warmer in the low 50s … the warming trend continues through the middle of the week....
Nearly 10,000 power outages reported in Akron: FirstEnergy gives restoration estimate
AKRON, Ohio — Thousands of people are waking up without electricity this morning as FirstEnergy reports nearly 10,000 power outages impacting Akron as of 6 a.m. The number of power outages are listed at 9,465 in Akron, according to FirstEnergy’s outage map. It’s estimated that power will be...
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
House looking drab after the holidays? Freshen it up with houseplants
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many of us are feeling like our homes are looking a little drab after the holidays, but AJ Petitti has a great idea that can freshen up your home instantly! AJ is the President of Petitti Garden Centers and says houseplants are a simple and easy-to-care for option that brings a fresh feel to any space. AJ shares some of his favorite houseplant ideas with the Fox 8 Morning Show team.
Pins & Needles, Other Spaces at Mahall's Temporarily Closed Due to Water Damage
The Christmas freeze caused extensive flooding throughout the 100-year-old building
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Approximately 14 Chagrin Falls residents remain under boil alert due to water main break
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- More than a dozen residents remain on under a boil alert following a Dec. 30 water main break in the vicinity of 252 S. Franklin St., between Cedar and Pine streets. Residents in that area are asked to continue boiling their drinking water until further notice....
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: January 4, 2023
Giant popcorn ball! Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop is located on North Main Street in Chagrin Falls. Mind your manners! Learn more about the Cleveland School of Etiquette here. Ready to retire? For more information about Golden Reserve, visit them online. Holistic Halo Salt Spa. Time to unwind! Holistic Halo Salt...
Missing: Levi Moran-Greenlief
Levi Moran-Greenlief is 16 years old. He has been missing since November 15.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
cleveland19.com
Construction half complete on Franklin Boulevard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine watching cars constantly speeding up and down your street. Your family’s life in jeopardy by these dangerous drivers. That’s exactly what people living in one local community are experiencing. A construction project that was years in the making. Phase one is now complete.
1 hospitalized after tree falls on car in North Ridgeville
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a car in North Ridgeville Tuesday morning.
Economic uncertainty, food insecurity follows Northeast Ohioans into 2023
2022’s financial concerns are following many Northeast Ohioans into 2023. Economic indicators show record inflation is cooling, but the price of everyday purchases remains high.
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
Memorize these terms so you can sound like a native.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
Comments / 0