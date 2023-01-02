ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler temps and a few chilly showers for Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be predominantly falling through the 40s but feeling a little cooler thanks to the breeze picking up. Mainly dry and mostly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures reaching the low 40’s. Still above average (36°) but much cooler than lately! A few chilly showers may pop up for the afternoon.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Big cool down is coming to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s through the afternoon. Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Heavy rainfall overnight, into morning commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy New Year! A Dense Fog Advisory is out until 3 a.m. Temperatures are in the 40s through the evening but rising into the 50s overnight. Heavy rain moves in overnight and for the morning commute. You’ll want the rain gear and a jacket for the morning. Could be some ponding on the roads for the morning commute.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Week ahead forecast: When cold temps return

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy New Year! After a dreary day, more of the same forecast for Monday. Isolated light shower possible, patchy fog overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Highs on Monday, slightly warmer in the low 50s … the warming trend continues through the middle of the week....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

House looking drab after the holidays? Freshen it up with houseplants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many of us are feeling like our homes are looking a little drab after the holidays, but AJ Petitti has a great idea that can freshen up your home instantly! AJ is the President of Petitti Garden Centers and says houseplants are a simple and easy-to-care for option that brings a fresh feel to any space. AJ shares some of his favorite houseplant ideas with the Fox 8 Morning Show team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: January 4, 2023

Giant popcorn ball! Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop is located on North Main Street in Chagrin Falls. Mind your manners! Learn more about the Cleveland School of Etiquette here. Ready to retire? For more information about Golden Reserve, visit them online. Holistic Halo Salt Spa. Time to unwind! Holistic Halo Salt...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH

