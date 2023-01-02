Read full article on original website
EatingWell
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
At EatingWell, we certainly believe that all foods fit into a healthy lifestyle and added sugars can be enjoyed in moderation. However, many of us are eating way more added sugars than we realize. In the United States, the average adult eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar per day—significantly more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 for males. Added sugars are found in more obvious sweetened foods, like desserts and soft drinks, but they can also add up quite a bit in more unexpected foods, like crackers, prepared foods, sauces and condiments. Natural sugars are found in fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, foods that also contain vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber and can have a positive impact on our health, while added sugars have no nutritional benefit. While many people associate excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes, growing research also links excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.
EatingWell
7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
The One Ingredient You’re Adding To Your Coffee That’s Making It So Unhealthy
If you’re someone who relies on coffee for your morning pick-me-up, you probably have a particular way you enjoy your cup of joe, whether that’s black, with a bit of almond milk, or a dash of creamer. Unfortunately, though, one of the most popular coffee ingredients is also the most detrimental to your health. That’s right: experts warn that loading your morning beverage with sweet, sugary creamer could lead to serious health consequences. While coffee itself is relatively healthy on its own, adding sugary coffee creamer can turn your healthy drink into a unhealthy treat.
5 breakfast staples linked to longer life, eaten by the healthiest people in the world
Nutritionist Stacy Simon said that black beans like those eaten in Costa Rica are rich in fiber and protein, and won't spike your blood sugar.
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
studyfinds.org
Best Omega-3 Fish Oils for 2023: Top 5 Supplement Brands Most Recommended By Experts
Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that have been found to have myriad benefits. Typically sold in supplement form as fish oil capsules, they are known to aid in heart health, lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and may even help fight off anxiety and depression. And by no means is this list exhaustive. Because these fats seem to be bottled up superheroes, we wanted to find for you the best Omega-3 fish oil supplement brands as recommended by professionals. We scoured the web and have compiled a list here for you.
earth.com
Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
EverydayHealth.com
How to Lose Weight on a Mediterranean Diet
Looking for a weight loss eating plan that’s pro-planet, anti-inflammatory, budget-friendly, and even allows some alcohol? A Mediterranean diet checks all these boxes and more. Packed with flavor and easy to follow, this popular diet is consistently ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best diets in recent years.
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Researchers in Japan have linked xanthan gum-based fluid thickener, used to prevent choking, to lower blood sugar after eating which could help patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.
Why you shouldn't wrap your food in aluminium foil before cooking it
While cooking food in aluminium pots isn't a bad thing, doing so in foil is problematic. Over-exposure to aluminium may pose serious threats to human health.
sixtyandme.com
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Avoid Carbs
While diet fads come and go, the low-carb diet seems to have mainstream staying power. Though it was first introduced in the 1860s, it became popularized by the controversial Atkins diet in the 1970s. And it continues to be popular with the paleo and keto diets. Low-carbohydrate diets are generally promoted for weight loss, among other claims, such as lowering the risk of diabetes and metabolic syndrome, per StatPearls.
Why You Should Avoid Soup Specials At Restaurants
Americans dine out regularly, and often expect restaurants to deliver a premium experience. But here's why you may want to avoid soup at your favorite eatery.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Honey May Help Improve Blood Glucose, Cholesterol Levels
Consuming honey may help improve blood glucose and lipid (cholesterol and triglyceride) levels, especially when that honey comes from a single floral source, according to a new analysis published in the journal Nutrition Reviews. Sugary sweeteners like honey are widely regarded as unhealthy, even though there hasn’t been much research...
Medical News Today
What to know about garlic and cholesterol
Some studies suggest that consuming certain types of garlic reduces cholesterol levels. Garlic supplements also have other health benefits and mild side effects. Multiple studies claim that garlic reduces cholesterol. However, the evidence is not yet conclusive. The effectiveness of garlic on cholesterol levels depends on the type and preparation.
earth.com
Drinking water is the key to a long and healthy life
People all over the world are living for longer and there is a focus on finding interventions to combat the chronic diseases that so often plague people as they age. It is known that people age at different rates and this is apparent even by mid-life. Therefore measures to slow down the rate of aging, when applied early enough, may have the effect of extending healthy life span and improving the quality of life.
Should You Thaw Frozen Meat On The Fridge Shelf?
There are so many do's and don'ts when it comes to the kitchen. The problem is, not abiding by beaten-down culinary rules can cause an influx of bacteria or something less severe — like a burnt casserole. For example, if you have ever been told to wash your chicken before cooking it, don't! According to a tweet from the CDC, that action can cause germs that spread to other kitchen utensils.
Food Network
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
psychologytoday.com
How to Cut Out Sugar Without Noticing
Many people struggle to cut out processed sugar. Instead of trying to quit "cold turkey," we can reduce sugar intake by staying below the "Just Noticeable Difference" (JND). By staying below the JND, it's possible to cut out processed sugar without noticing any change has occurred. I grew up in...
