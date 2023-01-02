At EatingWell, we certainly believe that all foods fit into a healthy lifestyle and added sugars can be enjoyed in moderation. However, many of us are eating way more added sugars than we realize. In the United States, the average adult eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar per day—significantly more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 for males. Added sugars are found in more obvious sweetened foods, like desserts and soft drinks, but they can also add up quite a bit in more unexpected foods, like crackers, prepared foods, sauces and condiments. Natural sugars are found in fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, foods that also contain vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber and can have a positive impact on our health, while added sugars have no nutritional benefit. While many people associate excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes, growing research also links excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

