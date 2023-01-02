Growing Mushrooms at Ten Mile Mushrooms Is the Marriage of Art and Science

Read full article on original website
progressivegrocer.com
Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store
Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
wvia.org
New historical subjects will be marked in the region
An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
mymix1041.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to be Army Ranger, yearbook reveals | Source: Fox News
EXCLUSIVE – STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger aspired to be an Army Ranger and is featured in his high school yearbook exercising in uniform, Fox News Digital has learned. In the 2011 Pleasant Valley High School yearbook, the accused killer is pictured in a law...
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
eastcoasttraveller.com
America on Wheels Museum in Allentown Pennsylvania
In addition to its permanent displays, America on Wheels has rotating exhibits, which change every six months. Several of the exhibits feature personal transportation vehicles such as scooters and Segways. Others have educational programs or hands-on interpretive displays. The facility offers an interactive experience for everyone, from young children to...
Lancaster Farming
Ag Secretary Russell Redding's Seven Suggestions to See at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is gearing up to kick off on Jan. 7 in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania Ag Secretary Russell Redding is busy preparing for the event, which is finally back to it's pre-pandemic scale. "This year we are in full force mode," Redding said. Redding,...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Lancaster Farming
Teenage ‘Jill of All Trades’ Looks Forward to 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Competitions
Riley Werner of Swatara Township, Lebanon County, might be just 13 years old, but this Northern Lebanon Middle School eighth-grader can already lay claim to being a young woman with wide-ranging interests. Breeding and raising goats and rabbits, baking cakes and cookies, sewing fashionable blouses, taking award-winning photographs and judging potatoes are all part of her repertoire, some of which will be on display at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
Schuylkill County family business rebuilds after fire
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Workers at Quandel Concrete in Cass Township had a different task; cleaning up after a fire Tuesday night. While Jim Quandel was wrapping up his work on Tuesday night, he saw flames quickly spreading across his plant. “Until I got up and looked back and saw...
Pa. man settles suit over burns suffered in hospital operating room flash fire
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man seriously burned in a flash fire while undergoing surgery at UPMC Williamsport 2019 has settled his medical liability and negligence lawsuit. The out-of-court settlements involving a number defendants sued by Alden J. Evans Sr., of Trout Run, are confidential and the parties are...
nationalparkstraveler.org
New Philadelphia National Historic Site
The patch of rural Illinois holds no visible clues to the pre-Civil War history of the landscape, but it is enveloped in stories of aspiration, self-determination, and independence. Here, in western Illinois, not far from the Mississippi River, was where Frank McWorter envisioned a new life for former slaves like himself.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen
What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park asking for Christmas tree donations
LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although many people’s favorite time of year has come to an end, for certain four legged creatures this is the best time of year. A local wild animal park is collecting Christmas trees to spruce up their animals’ lives during their off season. Lions, tigers, and pigs: Just a […]
Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store
Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
sauconsource.com
St. Luke’s Surgeon First in Area with New Sleep Apnea Treatment
Patients who have suffered with sleep apnea and have difficulty using or maintaining CPAP machines now have a new option. Now available locally, Inspire is a breakthrough sleep apnea treatment that works inside the body while the patient sleeps by monitoring the patient’s breathing and delivering mild stimulation to open the airway.
pahomepage.com
8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
