Howe: Patrick McCaffery Showing Bravery
Iowa Basketball Standout Addressing Mental Health Publicly
Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery taking indefinite leave of absence for mental health reasons
Patrick McCaffery will be stepping away from Iowa basketball for an indefinite leave of absence. McCaffery says his battle with anxiety has affected his performance and it is not fair to his teammates. McCaffery released a statement through Iowa basketball. He clarified that his absence is not related to his...
Looking Back At 40 Years Of ‘The House That Lute Built’
Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is celebrating a birthday this week. It's the big 4-0 for the home of the Hawkeyes. While there are many people who worked hard to get the facility built, many point to one person in particular. Former Iowa basketball coach Lute Olson. There is a reason the arena is nicknamed 'The House that Lute built.'
Men's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois
The Drake men's basketball team continues its road trip with a 7 p.m. tipoff in the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Bulldogs (11-4) look to rebound after a narrow 52-49 road loss at Missouri State on New Year's Day. Broadcast Information. Wednesday night's game at...
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
Iowa Football's Joe Evans Returning for 6th Season
Hawkeye D-End Announces He'll Be Back in '23
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
Iowa forward Kris Murray entered this season as one of the best players in the country. Despite being injured for four games, Murray has delivered for the Hawkeyes this season and they'll continue to rely on him moving forward. On Wednesday night, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
