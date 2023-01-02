ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Back At 40 Years Of ‘The House That Lute Built’

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is celebrating a birthday this week. It's the big 4-0 for the home of the Hawkeyes. While there are many people who worked hard to get the facility built, many point to one person in particular. Former Iowa basketball coach Lute Olson. There is a reason the arena is nicknamed 'The House that Lute built.'
Men's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois

The Drake men's basketball team continues its road trip with a 7 p.m. tipoff in the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Bulldogs (11-4) look to rebound after a narrow 52-49 road loss at Missouri State on New Year's Day. Broadcast Information. Wednesday night's game at...
Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker  Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
