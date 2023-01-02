Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is celebrating a birthday this week. It's the big 4-0 for the home of the Hawkeyes. While there are many people who worked hard to get the facility built, many point to one person in particular. Former Iowa basketball coach Lute Olson. There is a reason the arena is nicknamed 'The House that Lute built.'

