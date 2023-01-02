Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Routine reflections
We’ve arrived at another intersection of old and new. A time where we say goodbye to one year while also welcoming another. The singing of “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, well-wishes have been said, and new goals have been declared. This is also a traditional time...
Hays veterinarian to be featured on SHPBS' 'Doctors on Call'
BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
A change of ownership at Great Bend Tarp & Upholstery
Prior to opening his own business, Clayton Noffsinger worked at Guthrie Trailer Sales. Working in the business, Noffsinger knew a little bit about tarps. Bob Gorman, owner of Gorman Tarps in Great Bend, educated Noffsinger more on the tarp industry. Gorman Tarps sold and left town, leaving open an opportunity...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Traffic shift near Yaggy Road bridge in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Jan. 4, traffic on K-14/K-96 west of the bridge over North Yaggy Road will be shifted slightly to temporary lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The location in Reno County is south of 50th Ave. and west of...
House of Capper project to finish up in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The House of Capper renovation project at the Kansas State Fair will wrap up in early 2023. "We are hoping for the end of January, early part of February, to have that completed," said State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz. " The Capper Project is a...
Wasinger appointed to Kan. House leadership positions
Speaker-Elect Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, announced that Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, has been named chair of the newly created Legislative Modernization Committee as well as chair/vice chair of the Joint Administrative Rules and Regulations Committee. Wasinger is also a member of the Higher Education Budget and Taxation Committees, as well as...
adastraradio.com
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
🎙 Preparations underway for Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper, Bazaar
The annual Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper and Bazar is set for the end of January, but while the fundraiser will once again bring the community together to support the school, organizers have made some changes to the annual event. “We're changing from dinner to lunch, so it will be...
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays' Williams shares updates on 2023 area projects
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares updates on some of what 2023 will bring to Ellis County.
🎥 Construction starts on story time space/performance stage in 7 Hills Park
A collaborative construction project between the students in the Fort Hays State University applied technology classes and the city of Hays began recently and will resume in the spring. A permanent outdoor story time space and performance stage for children is being built in Seven Hills Optimist Park, 33rd and...
classiccountry1070.com
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
KAKE TV
Man rescued from top of grain elevator in Hays
HAYS, Kansas (KAKE) - The Hays Police Department, with the help of several emergency services personnel, rescued a man from the top of a grain elevator on Friday. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a call about a man at the top of a grain elevator. Officers responded and set up a perimeter that blocked off streets close to the elevator. Attempts to get the man to come down were made over the police loudspeaker while firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area.
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
Dense Fog Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday
A Dense Fog Advisory will continue all the way until 6 p.m. Monday, with visibility of one-quarter to one-half mile in dense fog in Rice, McPherson, Marion, Chase, Reno, Harvey, Butler, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Kingman, Sedgwick, Harper, Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Wilson, and Neosho Counties. This fog can create hazardous driving...
KAKE TV
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Daniel Howard, a Fort Hays State University football player, has passed away. Fort Hays State took to Twitter to share the news. "Tiger Family, we are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel's family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.
2 Pa. men accused of selling marijuana in SW Kansas
PAWNEE COUNTY—Two Pennsylvania men are facing drug distribution charges in Pawnee County Kansas. On December 29, deputies in Pawnee County arrested Jason J. Cleaver, 22 of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, and Richard S. Cleaver, 23 of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, following a traffic stop on a probable cause suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to Pawnee County District Attorney Doug McNett.
🏈HHS’ Salmans and TMP’s Harris named to Shrine Bowl
Hays High’s Bryce Salmans and TMP’s Kade Harris were named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The two will be joined on the West team by Hays High Head Coach Tony Crough, who will serve as the head coach of the West. Smith Center’s Cauy Haresnape was...
🏀 FHSU men receiving votes in latest NABC poll
Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is back among the receiving votes section of the NABC Top 25 Poll. The Tigers have been among the receiving votes section in four releases of the poll this year, which includes the preseason poll and regular season polls released on November 29 and December 6.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0