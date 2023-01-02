ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

jocoreport.com

Body Found Near Benson Water Tower

BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County

GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pilot smelled smoke on commercial flight to Onslow County airport

ONLSOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A passenger jet from Charlotte made a safe landing at Albert Ellis airport this afternoon after the pilot smelled smoke onboard. Airport Director Chris White said American Airlines flight 5971 was en route to the Onslow County airport when it happened. Emergency fire, EMS, and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Three injured in Wallace shooting

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department was on the scene of a shooting that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Cliff Street. Four individuals are in custody, and three have been transported to the hospital for treatment as of […]
WALLACE, NC
WITN

Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
AURORA, NC
WITN

Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Woman arrested for stealing, trying to sell vehicles

KINSTON — A Lenoir County woman has been arrested by the Pink Hill Police Department after a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Sheila Branch Kinsey was arrested by the PHPD following an investigation that opened on Nov. 15. On that day, LCSO deputies responded to a Seth West Road residence after a report of a larceny. The investigation revealed that she had taken the victim’s truck.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspects

Craven County, North Carolina — On January 4th, 2023, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the following three persons of interest in fraudulent activity cases at Dollar General. Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Fentanyl bust nets $3 million bond for Havelock man

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man is in jail under a $3 million bond after being arrested on drug trafficking charges. Havelock police on Friday arrested Troy Chance on three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics. Police said the charges...
HAVELOCK, NC
wcti12.com

Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting

WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WITN

Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped

A North Carolina sheriff’s office is seeking information about three dead dogs that appear to have been starved. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 1, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker St. Ext., just outside Tarboro town limit. According to ECSO, three dogs were located; it appeared they had been starved to death and dumped. No identification or microchips were located on the animals.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

