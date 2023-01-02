Read full article on original website
WITN
One Eastern Carolina county updates dispatch areas after two fires within four days
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A couple is left distraught after losing their belongings and three dogs to a house fire on New Year’s Eve morning. Their experience found them advocating for change that appears to have already taken place. This family and their neighbors told WITN they are...
jocoreport.com
Body Found Near Benson Water Tower
BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County
GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
WITN
Pilot smelled smoke on commercial flight to Onslow County airport
ONLSOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A passenger jet from Charlotte made a safe landing at Albert Ellis airport this afternoon after the pilot smelled smoke onboard. Airport Director Chris White said American Airlines flight 5971 was en route to the Onslow County airport when it happened. Emergency fire, EMS, and...
North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
Three injured in Wallace shooting
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department was on the scene of a shooting that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Cliff Street. Four individuals are in custody, and three have been transported to the hospital for treatment as of […]
jocoreport.com
Accidents Continue At NC 42 East And Thanksgiving Fire Road Intersection
SELMA – There was another accident at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Road. This collision took place on Monday evening, just past sunset. A small SUV and eastbound compact pickup truck collided. North Side Fire responded along with two Johnston County EMS units. The pickup...
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
neusenews.com
Woman arrested for stealing, trying to sell vehicles
KINSTON — A Lenoir County woman has been arrested by the Pink Hill Police Department after a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Sheila Branch Kinsey was arrested by the PHPD following an investigation that opened on Nov. 15. On that day, LCSO deputies responded to a Seth West Road residence after a report of a larceny. The investigation revealed that she had taken the victim’s truck.
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspects
Craven County, North Carolina — On January 4th, 2023, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the following three persons of interest in fraudulent activity cases at Dollar General. Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact...
WITN
Fentanyl bust nets $3 million bond for Havelock man
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man is in jail under a $3 million bond after being arrested on drug trafficking charges. Havelock police on Friday arrested Troy Chance on three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics. Police said the charges...
wcti12.com
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve. Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.
WITN
Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
WITN
UPDATE: Missing Craven County teen found
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that a missing teenager has been found. Deputies said that 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis is back with her family.
WITN
Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
cbs17
Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped
A North Carolina sheriff’s office is seeking information about three dead dogs that appear to have been starved. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 1, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker St. Ext., just outside Tarboro town limit. According to ECSO, three dogs were located; it appeared they had been starved to death and dumped. No identification or microchips were located on the animals.
