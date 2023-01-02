ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Want to get fit in 2023? Here are 5 new Staten Island gyms and wellness concepts worth checking out.

By Jessica Jones-Gorman
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
bkreader.com

Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 4, 2023: Kay Lande Selmer Brown, singer born to Norwegian immigrants, music therapy pioneer, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Kay Lande Selmer Brown passed away on Nov. 20, 2022. A Westerleigh native, she attended PS 30, Port Richmond High School, the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and then the Juilliard School of Music in New York, learning to sing in seven languages while helping to pay her tuition by working as a medical assistant at the Holland Tunnel. She received her first music scholarship to study voice at the Metropolitan Opera House Studios when she was 11 years old. Her career led her to work with a variety of giants in show business, including Arthur Godfrey, Kay Kyser, Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, Gene Kelly, Bob Hope, Jim Henson, the Muppets and the Sesame Street cast. She also sang the theme song to the TV show “Flipper.” Born to Norwegian immigrants, Brown was proud of her heritage — she sang for King Harold and Queen Sonja of Norway, and served as the co-grand marshal with Mayor Edward Koch at the Norwegian Independence Day Parade in Brooklyn in 1986. She also was a pioneer in music therapy, whose results with the handicapped have been widely recorded. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

How to graciously eat soup dumplings at Goku Kitchen and beyond | The Dish

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What does a Japanese manga fan of the Dragon Ball Z series get when crossing Chinese comfort food with icy sweet teas? A menu at Goku Kitchen in Port Richmond peppered with yummy pork buns, broth-y bowls chockfull of noodles, gyoza and wontons — plus a lesson on how to eat a special kind of dumpling, now more commonly found on Staten Island in the past year — the soup dumpling.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says city will keep using private company if needed to keep ferry service running to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Outsourcing a public good to a private company might continue if need be, Mayor Eric Eric Adams said Wednesday. On New Year’s Eve, the Department of Transportation (DOT) ran two Staten Island Ferry trips between the Whitehall and St. George terminals using smaller boats that NY Waterways owns.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Sweet Catch brings Carolina cuisine to Brooklyn

NEW YORK - At "Sweet Catch", you can grab a meal and a history lesson at the same time. The new restaurant on Nostrand Avenue is being described as a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Sweet Catch Owner Ka-wana Jefferson says people keep stopping in to check it out and...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
