Want to get fit in 2023? Here are 5 new Staten Island gyms and wellness concepts worth checking out.

25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
DiFara closes on Staten Island. Here’s the new restaurant concept coming to replace it.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The DiFara and Juicy Lucia collaboration concept came to a halt in late 2022. While signs are down on the red sauce-on-barbecue endeavor, pizza still will come from the corner building at 100-102 Lincoln Ave., Grant City. “We’re going to call it D’Lucia,” said its...
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
CUNY-owned Todt Hill home of former CSI presidents sells for over $1.3M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following seven months on the market, the City University of New York has finally sold a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Todt Hill home that once housed College of Staten Island presidents — for under listing price. For sale since May, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom storybook Tudor on...
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 4, 2023: Kay Lande Selmer Brown, singer born to Norwegian immigrants, music therapy pioneer, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Kay Lande Selmer Brown passed away on Nov. 20, 2022. A Westerleigh native, she attended PS 30, Port Richmond High School, the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and then the Juilliard School of Music in New York, learning to sing in seven languages while helping to pay her tuition by working as a medical assistant at the Holland Tunnel. She received her first music scholarship to study voice at the Metropolitan Opera House Studios when she was 11 years old. Her career led her to work with a variety of giants in show business, including Arthur Godfrey, Kay Kyser, Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, Gene Kelly, Bob Hope, Jim Henson, the Muppets and the Sesame Street cast. She also sang the theme song to the TV show “Flipper.” Born to Norwegian immigrants, Brown was proud of her heritage — she sang for King Harold and Queen Sonja of Norway, and served as the co-grand marshal with Mayor Edward Koch at the Norwegian Independence Day Parade in Brooklyn in 1986. She also was a pioneer in music therapy, whose results with the handicapped have been widely recorded. For the full obituary, click here.
NYPD responds to grocery store robbery on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Stapleton Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD said. Multiple police vehicles were spotted outside the Deli & Grill Lotto at 466 Bay St. around 3:20 p.m. A male entered the location, removed an unknown amount of...
News 12
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
Nassau County could become the home of a full-service casino and resort. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2013 to allow the state to grant full-gaming licenses for up to...
How to graciously eat soup dumplings at Goku Kitchen and beyond | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What does a Japanese manga fan of the Dragon Ball Z series get when crossing Chinese comfort food with icy sweet teas? A menu at Goku Kitchen in Port Richmond peppered with yummy pork buns, broth-y bowls chockfull of noodles, gyoza and wontons — plus a lesson on how to eat a special kind of dumpling, now more commonly found on Staten Island in the past year — the soup dumpling.
Early Addition: A-Rod's dream of being a New York City landlord has come to an end
Because the former Yankee put his 20-unit East Village apartment building back on the market, here are your early links: AirTrain payment system still sucks, George Santos seems lonely, it's Tacombi town now, and more. [ more › ]
Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says city will keep using private company if needed to keep ferry service running to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Outsourcing a public good to a private company might continue if need be, Mayor Eric Eric Adams said Wednesday. On New Year’s Eve, the Department of Transportation (DOT) ran two Staten Island Ferry trips between the Whitehall and St. George terminals using smaller boats that NY Waterways owns.
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
fox5ny.com
Sweet Catch brings Carolina cuisine to Brooklyn
NEW YORK - At "Sweet Catch", you can grab a meal and a history lesson at the same time. The new restaurant on Nostrand Avenue is being described as a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Sweet Catch Owner Ka-wana Jefferson says people keep stopping in to check it out and...
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Local produce: What to expect from the January Greenmarket
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Although it’s the thick of winter, Mother Nature keeps on chugging. And so do the hyper-local producers at the Saturday St. George Greenmarket, located behind the St. George Theatre. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The farmer’s market can be found...
Want to dine in the road again this summer? Restaurant deadline looming for 2023 Open Streets program.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2023 Open Streets application is now available online. In the past, the NYC Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) has been a boon for the restaurant industry, particularly through COVID, with expanded seating into reimagined outdoor dining. But deadlines are looming. In addition to eateries,...
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City
On January 1st, 1898, after years of planning and razor-thin election results, the five boroughs we know today as The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, were consolidated into one city to create the New York City we know today 125 years later.
Ocean Breeze fire prompts FDNY ‘all hands’ response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. A fire at a home in Ocean Breeze prompted an ‘all hands’ FDNY response Wednesday evening. Firefighters responded to 414 Dongan Hills Ave. at 9:18 p.m., according to an alert from the FDNY’s Twitter feed. The fire seemed to have started in the basement...
These Staten Island teachers have been selected for NY program to inspire students in STEM
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island teachers are among 221 educators selected for the New York State Master Teacher Program, a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) leaders. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that...
