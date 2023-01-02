Read full article on original website
Hays veterinarian to be featured on SHPBS' 'Doctors on Call'
BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
Things to Do in Salina, Kansas
If you are visiting the Salina, Kansas, area, there are many things you can do while you are there. There are several parks to visit, museums to see, and activities to participate in. Some popular attractions include the Rolling Hills Zoo, Indian Rock Park, and the Smoky Hill Museum. Salina,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Connell, Paige Ashley; 29; McPherson. CHARGES REQUESTED: Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
Richardson is Mayor, Fast Vice Mayor for 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council held its organizational meeting for 2023 on Tuesday. The council went back to regular order in electing Jon Richardson Mayor, as he was Vice-Mayor in 2022 and Greg Fast was elected Vice-Mayor for 2023. The city also gave a raise to its...
Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center
Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
NWester: Catholic bookstore owners enjoying downtown location
Jerome Schmeidler’s favorite holiday growing up was Christmas. The 36-year-old Hays native is experiencing one of his most bountiful Christmases in his seventh year as a local businessman. Jerome said he knew from the moment he stepped over the threshold of a building in historic downtown this past spring...
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
ksal.com
New Year, New Traffic Laws? Salina Man Arrested
A Salina resident was taken into custody shortly after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way down Ohio on New Year’s Eve. Salina Police were called at 6:50 AM on December 31st after a concerned onlooker noticed a 2007 Mercury Milan allegedly driving erratically in the area of Ohio and Cloud. The driver is said to have been going southbound in the northbound lanes. The caller also reported that when the driver turned into the Jimmy John’s parking lot in the 1600 block of South Ohio, they drove over the curb and allegedly nearly struck another vehicle.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here is the official statement from Ideatek on the billing issue from over the weekend. "On Jan. 2, certain IdeaTek customers received late payment notices because their scheduled autopay was not processed as expected," the company said. "IdeaTek isolated the matter to an issue with its payment processor. As of Monday evening, payments were being processed and new invoice copies were being emailed to all customers that were affected."
Police: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing
A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
ksal.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.
On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people
A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
UPDATE: Dense fog advisories issued for more counties in our area
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has now included Lincoln County and Dickinson County in the dense fog advisories. That information is below. Dense fog advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 6 p.m....
