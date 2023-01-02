3,700 Years Old – Scientists Discover the First Sentence Ever Written in Canaanite

Read full article on original website
Related
1,200-year-old Viking grave — with a shield and knives — found in a backyard in Norway
Archaeologists uncovered the grave ahead of a construction project in the capital city.
Fourth graders spot special-looking stone — and pick up 2,000-year-old find in Israel
The boys were walking around their community, just like every other day, when something extraordinary happened.
Scientists Discover Oldest DNA Ever, Revealing 2 Million-Year-Old Lost World
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a major breakthrough for genetic research, scientists have recovered what is by far the oldest DNA to date. The 2-million-year-old DNA reveals an unprecedented glimpse of a unique Ice Age ecosystem that existed long ago, while also offering an eerie preview of our own future in a warming world, reports a new study.
Ancient ‘cooked bone mystery’ that’s 300 million years old finally solved by scientists
SCIENTISTS may have finally solved the mystery behind a collection of ancient, mangled bones found in Ireland, new research has shown. The bones were uncovered in a coal seam known as the "Jarrow Assemblage" in County Kilkenny, southern Ireland, in 1866. Believed to be around 300 million years old, the...
Recent discovery near the Sea of Galilee places Christian or Jewish dwellers in settlements long before Khirbat al-Minya
In Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) recently used geomagnetic surface surveys coupled with hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement. It is located near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is believed to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the caliph's reign, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
This Document is Older Than the Dead Sea Scrolls
Reading my article History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves, you are already familiar with the Dead Sea Scrolls. However, you may not know that they are not the oldest documents.
The Jewish Press
Jesus the Palestinian Terrorist and his 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins
One of the many ways in which the Palestinian Authority distorts history in order to invent a centuries-old Palestinian identity is to turn Jesus the Judean (Jew), who promoted peace on earth, into a Palestinian terrorist who was murdered by the Israelis, thus becoming the first Palestinian “Martyr,” who is now reveling in heaven with Allah, in the arms of 72 dark-eyed virgins.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
Ancient 3,300-year-old burial cave from Pharaoh Ramses II's rule over the Israelites revealed in recent video
Carved in the shape of a square into the bedrock, a cave that has not been touched for 3,300 years has been discovered. The cave is located in Palmachim National Park, on the coast of Israel. It is from the late Bronze Age, during which Pharaoh Ramses II (also spelled Ramesses or Rameses) ruled and the Egyptian Empire controlled Canaan. Researchers assert that the discovery will "give us a complete picture of the funeral customs of the late Bronze Age." [i] [vi]
sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
sciencealert.com
Faces of Ancient Egyptian Mummies Revealed in Stunning Discovery
Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered full-color portraits of mummies – the first to be found in over a century – the Egyptian government has announced. Researchers found the two full portraits of Egyptian mummies and fragments of others at the Gerza excavation site in Fayoum, Egypt, making these artworks the first of their kind to be discovered in over 115 years.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
brytfmonline.com
New discovery: – It can’t be true
The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Heartbreaking photo reveals a baby baboon still clinging to its dead mother as she's carried away by a leopard
The annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition People's Choice shortlist highlights animals from ecosystems across Earth.
Comments / 7