Rio Dell, CA

NBC News

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California, causing outages and damage

An earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, causing power outages and damage, officials said. The New Year's Day earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4, struck about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County just after 10:30 a.m. local time (1:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged

The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
RIO DELL, CA
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
kymkemp.com

Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway

FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
CALIFORNIA STATE

