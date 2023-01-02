Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California, causing outages and damage
An earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, causing power outages and damage, officials said. The New Year's Day earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4, struck about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County just after 10:30 a.m. local time (1:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
'Bomb Cyclone' Threatens Multiple California Counties, Prompts Evacuations
Residents are being told to leave before it gets bad.
Evacuation warning issued for 30-mile-long stretch of Russian River
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
North Coast Journal
'A Lot of Trauma' as Rio Dell Faces Incoming Storm, Already Rattled by Quakes
Already battered from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20, the city of Rio Dell suffered “far more significant” damage in the 5.4 quake that rattled Humboldt County on New Year’s Day, according to City Manager Kyle Knopp. “These earthquakes were absolutely scary,” he said. “After the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
kymkemp.com
Storm Damage Noted in Southern Humboldt as Lost Coast Sees Wind Gusts Up to 94 MPH
As the storm front predicted for Northern California hits, reports of damages are coming in from the Southern Humboldt area. The National Weather Service reported that the highest wind gust, as of 11 a.m., was reported on Upper Bear River Road on King’s Range. Additionally, Shelter Cove Fire has...
kymkemp.com
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
USGS: Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes Humboldt County
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.4-magnitude quake has struck Humboldt County. The quake was recorded 9.3 miles northwest of Rio Dell and 28 miles north-northwest of Eureka. No further details were immediately available.
North Coast Journal
SIXTH UPDATE: 101 Shut Down from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday
Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service. “This is not the time to go anywhere close to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FOX 28 Spokane
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides.
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
Powerful New Year’s Eve Storm Causes Flooding, Evacuation Orders in California
California residents ushered in 2023 with heavy rainfall, major flooding, evacuations, and power outages in some areas. In Northern California, officials ordered residents to evacuate after an intense storm brought torrential downpours and massive snowfall. Even after the storm passed, severe flooding hit about 20 miles south of Sacramento. There,...
informedinfrastructure.com
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
