NEW YORK, NY – A young girl, suspected to be approximately 4 to 6 years old, and was found unsupervised and alone in the area of 1208 Leland Avenue in the Bronx Saturday night. Police said the child was found wandering in the Bronx and taken to a local hospital for observation after an unsuccessful search for guardians. She did not appear to have any injuries. If you can identify this child, police are asking you to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO