Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Iredell County Commissioners take a look at short-term rentals
No need to keep quiet at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting as the Iredell County Public Library Employees received the Medium Staff Development of the Year Award from the North Carolina Public Library Directors’ Association in December 2022. The library received the award for programming guidelines last...
Out of Our Past
“Willie B. Hudson, who is White Cane chairman for District 31 B, praised the Troutman Lions Club for its outstanding support of White Cane. The club now leads the district in per member contributions.” [White Cane funds help NC’s visually impaired.] (1/2) NC unemployment rates for November. “The...
West Iredell Ruritans deliver boxes of food to area schools
The West Iredell Ruritans met on Dec. 19 to pack food boxes for Scotts Elementary, Celeste Henkel Elementary, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High schools. They delivered them Dec. 20. The boxes contained various food items as well as fruits. Funds to purchase food items were donated by the...
Three dead after scaffolding collapse at construction site near Uptown Charlotte
Three construction workers are dead after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown Charlotte and Dilworth on Monday morning, MEDIC and Charlotte Fire said. Charlotte Fire said on social media just after 9 a.m. that it was responding to an “industrial accident” at a construction site in the 700 block of East Morehead Street. CFD said in a later statement the accident was “a scaffolding collapse.”
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (11) updates to this series since Updated 2 min ago.
Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home
A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town. Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
Iredell Arts Council to present works of Tony Griffin in January
Tony Griffin, one of North Carolina’s most noted artists and new Statesville resident, will be the gallery artist at the Iredell Arts Council for the month of January. Griffin was classically trained in Vienna and at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. He studied under Fresco artist, Ben Long, Italian master Pietro Annigoni and Signorina Nera Simi. His classical art upbringing and life experiences work seamlessly together to inform his art today.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. Any animal that has been in the shelter 30 days or more can be adopted for free and currently all adoption fees are waived.
Statesville Police Department asking for help with cold case
Ethel Weaver was just a few days away from celebrating her 69th birthday in 1992 when she was stabbed to death in her Bond Street home. Though its been 30 years since that crime was committed, the Statesville Police Department wants your help as it focuses on the cold case.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell players earn all-state recognition
The third annual HighSchoolOT all-state volleyball team, released this week, included several players from 3A state champion North Iredell, which finished the 2022 season 33-0. Senior outside hitter Emma Norris, an East Carolina signee, earned first-team all-state honors. She finished with 432 kills, including 24 in the state final victory...
Hamptonville man charged with shooting at juveniles for toilet paper prank
A Hamptonville man has been charged with shooting at three juveniles for putting toilet paper at a friend’s home, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. William James Baugus, 50, of York Spann Road, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
Troutman Elementary FUTP60, FCA students featured in 'I on Education' program
On Dec. 20, five Troutman Elementary School members of Fuel Up to Play 60 and Fellowship of Christian Athletes were featured on the WSIC program “I on Education” with Dr Jeff James. “I On Education” airs weekly on WSIC highlighting a group of students from one of Iredell...
I-SS receives $17M grant for mental health services
Iredell-Statesville Schools has secured a grant for more than $17 million that will offer school-based mental health services to students over the next five years. The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education. Project RESOLVE will enhance student safety through the hiring of 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure.
