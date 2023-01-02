Read full article on original website
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist
Mowery Clinic is pleased to welcome Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford St in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city while maintaining a small-town feel. My family and I are excited to explore the trails and green space this spring,” Rahoy said.
KRUG: My favorite days as an Extension agent
As I prepare to retire on Feb. 3, I thought I would use my column space to share some of my “favorite” days as an Extension agent. • Teaching Stay Strong Stay Healthy to well more than 300 older adults during the past 10 years. Folks aged 60-95 have enriched my life as much as I have theirs!
Wasinger appointed to Kan. House leadership positions
Speaker-Elect Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, announced that Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, has been named chair of the newly created Legislative Modernization Committee as well as chair/vice chair of the Joint Administrative Rules and Regulations Committee. Wasinger is also a member of the Higher Education Budget and Taxation Committees, as well as...
Cafeteria is closed, but mouths to feed on Barton’s campus
Final exams wrapped up in early December at Barton Community College, and the last official day of the fall semester was Dec. 8. From the student’s perspective, the Great Bend campus shuts down, including the cafeteria. For those students competing in winter athletics, like basketball, they return to campus before the rest of the student population to begin practices. Fall sports deal with a similar situation when athletes arrive to school in the summer before classes start.
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays' Williams shares updates on 2023 area projects
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares updates on some of what 2023 will bring to Ellis County.
ksal.com
Arrest in Animal Cruelty Case
A man being sought in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Saline County Jail records indicate 56-year-old Scott Marler was booked into the Saline County Jail this week. Charges were requested against Marler last January in a case involving a dog that was badly injured. Back on...
A change of ownership at Great Bend Tarp & Upholstery
Prior to opening his own business, Clayton Noffsinger worked at Guthrie Trailer Sales. Working in the business, Noffsinger knew a little bit about tarps. Bob Gorman, owner of Gorman Tarps in Great Bend, educated Noffsinger more on the tarp industry. Gorman Tarps sold and left town, leaving open an opportunity...
KAKE TV
Man rescued from top of grain elevator in Hays
HAYS, Kansas (KAKE) - The Hays Police Department, with the help of several emergency services personnel, rescued a man from the top of a grain elevator on Friday. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a call about a man at the top of a grain elevator. Officers responded and set up a perimeter that blocked off streets close to the elevator. Attempts to get the man to come down were made over the police loudspeaker while firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area.
KAKE TV
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Daniel Howard, a Fort Hays State University football player, has passed away. Fort Hays State took to Twitter to share the news. "Tiger Family, we are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel's family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.
🎙 Preparations underway for Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper, Bazaar
The annual Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper and Bazar is set for the end of January, but while the fundraiser will once again bring the community together to support the school, organizers have made some changes to the annual event. “We're changing from dinner to lunch, so it will be...
🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
🏈HHS’ Salmans and TMP’s Harris named to Shrine Bowl
Hays High’s Bryce Salmans and TMP’s Kade Harris were named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The two will be joined on the West team by Hays High Head Coach Tony Crough, who will serve as the head coach of the West. Smith Center’s Cauy Haresnape was...
NWester: Catholic bookstore owners enjoying downtown location
Jerome Schmeidler’s favorite holiday growing up was Christmas. The 36-year-old Hays native is experiencing one of his most bountiful Christmases in his seventh year as a local businessman. Jerome said he knew from the moment he stepped over the threshold of a building in historic downtown this past spring...
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
WIBW
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men look for sweep on mid-Missouri road trip
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State heads to Jefferson City, Mo. on Monday (Jan. 2) for its first of two contests this season with Lincoln University. FHSU enters at 9-3 overall on the season and sits in a tie for third in the MIAA standings at 4-2. Lincoln enters the contest on at three-game win streak, now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA.
Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser
An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
