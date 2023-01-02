ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dangerous car chase ends in crash, one suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a dangerous car chase that took place on Monday, Jan. 2 around 9:48 p.m. The chase began near 43rd and Villard and ended near 43rd and Silver Spring, when the suspect's car hit another car that was occupied. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. A gun and suspected drugs were found.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting sends 22-year-old man to hospital

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 2:00 a.m. near 60th and Helena. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say that the events leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

73-year-old man struck by vehicle, condition unknown

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 73-year-old male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street leaving a nearby business in Waukesha. It happened near the intersection of St. Paul Ave and Fairview Ave. at 5:06 p.m. today. Officials provided lifesaving measures to the victim, and he was taken...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Elkhorn police investigating attempted child enticement

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elkhorn police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted child enticement. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, on East Market Street in the area of Chelsea Drive. According to police, two girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say a New Berlin man was found dead in the Wisconsin River Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on 37-year-old Matthew Haas after it was reported he had not been seen or heard from since around midnight Jan. 1.
NEW BERLIN, WI
CBS 58

1 person dead, dog rescued after house fire breaks out in Mequon

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person died as a result of a fire that broke out inside a house in Mequon early Tuesday. According to a police report, a witness observed flames coming out of a residence located in the 1200 block of W. Mequon Road, near North Granville Road at around 2:49 a.m.
MEQUON, WI
CBS 58

'We can simplify things': Local author discusses becoming healthier in the new year

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author has tips for taking on the popular New Year's resolution of being healthier. Joey Thurman, author of "The Minimum Method," joined us on Monday, Jan. 2 to not only discuss his new book but also to explain why he believes that a simple approach to fitness, health and nutrition can be the most effective path to take.
MILWAUKEE, WI

