In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
Police investigate deceased individual found at site of building fire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A deceased individual was found at the site of a building fire, police say. Police say the person was found at 2:10 p.m. today near the 2600 block of West Greenfield Avenue. The Milwaukee Fire Department was requested to this area for smoke coming from the...
Shooting leaves Milwaukee man in hospital with a life-threatening injury
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:00 p.m. near 14th and Kilbourn. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and into what lead...
17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
Dangerous car chase ends in crash, one suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a dangerous car chase that took place on Monday, Jan. 2 around 9:48 p.m. The chase began near 43rd and Villard and ended near 43rd and Silver Spring, when the suspect's car hit another car that was occupied. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. A gun and suspected drugs were found.
Shooting sends 22-year-old man to hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 2:00 a.m. near 60th and Helena. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say that the events leading up to the shooting are...
73-year-old man struck by vehicle, condition unknown
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 73-year-old male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street leaving a nearby business in Waukesha. It happened near the intersection of St. Paul Ave and Fairview Ave. at 5:06 p.m. today. Officials provided lifesaving measures to the victim, and he was taken...
Elkhorn police investigating attempted child enticement
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elkhorn police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted child enticement. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, on East Market Street in the area of Chelsea Drive. According to police, two girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their...
'No one deserves this': Vigil honors mother killed by bullet on Christmas Eve
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends and family of Sildian Torres honored her life with a candlelight vigil Monday on Milwaukee's south side. Milwaukee police said the 27-year-old was killed while driving near 29th and Greenfield on Christmas Eve. Her family said she was hit by a stray bullet while driving...
New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say a New Berlin man was found dead in the Wisconsin River Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on 37-year-old Matthew Haas after it was reported he had not been seen or heard from since around midnight Jan. 1.
1 person dead, dog rescued after house fire breaks out in Mequon
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person died as a result of a fire that broke out inside a house in Mequon early Tuesday. According to a police report, a witness observed flames coming out of a residence located in the 1200 block of W. Mequon Road, near North Granville Road at around 2:49 a.m.
Mother of Waukesha teen who died from cardiac arrest shares message with Damar Hamlin's family
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Millions were shocked to see Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin fall to the turf Monday night after suffering a cardiac episode. For Patty Lermer, the scene hit too close to home. "The first thing that went through my mind was just memories of what was...
Protesters rally outside Ascension CEO's home in effort to restore labor & delivery services
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night several dozen protesters braved the elements to urge Ascension Wisconsin to re-open labor and delivery services at St. Francis Hospital. Ascension shut down those services just before Christmas, creating a void on Milwaukee's south side. The nurses, healthcare workers and patients rallied not at...
Germantown company develops potential at-home treatment for dogs that eat chocolate
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Leo will eat just about anything. One year ago, the golden retriever ate an entire bag of Baker's dark chocolate; more than enough to kill him. "It's really scary when you hear, 'Okay, like you need to get your dog to either throw up or immediately rush them to an emergency vet,'" Leo's owner Amadeus Benitez said.
'We can simplify things': Local author discusses becoming healthier in the new year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author has tips for taking on the popular New Year's resolution of being healthier. Joey Thurman, author of "The Minimum Method," joined us on Monday, Jan. 2 to not only discuss his new book but also to explain why he believes that a simple approach to fitness, health and nutrition can be the most effective path to take.
