Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Colts aim to lock in 2023 top-five pick entering season finale
The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) didn’t move in the 2023 NFL draft order following their abysmal 38-10 loss against the New York Giants (9-6-1), and they can solidify their standing in the top five going into the final game of the 2022 season. With just one game remaining, the Colts...
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, total
The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Saturday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Jaguars are a...
WTHR
Is another veteran quarterback really a possibility? | Locked On Colts
Are there any current NFL veterans the Colts may want to sign or trade for this offseason? Who might be the best bridge QBs to start over an under-developed rookie?
Winning, not draft position, Texans’ goal in finale vs Colts
By 4 p.m. Sunday, the Houston Texans might be on the clock. Lose the regular-season finale at the Indianapolis Colts
WCVB
NFL: Week 18 schedule including Patriots-Bills matchup unchanged after Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?
The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Dolphins are a 1-point favorite in the game.
Comments / 0