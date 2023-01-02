ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bucs QB Brady Demonstrates Dominance In Latest Win

It’s the start of a new year, but it’s still the same old dominant Tom Brady. On the 23rd anniversary of leading Michigan back from a pair of comebacks in the 2000 Orange Bowl, the Bucs quarterback orchestrated another comeback effort Sunday. Down 21-10 in the fourth quarter...
TAMPA, FL
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Week 17 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Panthers

Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
TAMPA, FL
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
TAMPA, FL

