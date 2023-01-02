Read full article on original website
Goddard woman and infant dead after crash in Kiowa County
A Goddard woman and a baby were killed after a crash in Kiowa County. It happened Sunday near Greensburg on U.S. 54 around 8:30 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,
Kansas woman, infant dead after crash with semitruck on New Year’s Day, KHP says
Kansas Highway Patrol say the woman’s car may have broken down on U.S. 54.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
classiccountry1070.com
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
50 pounds of marijuana found in Kansas traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
2023 opens with moisture; skies will clear this week
After a damp start to the new year, the National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for clear skies at least through the weekend. The Hays area received about three-tenths of an inch of rain Monday, with a report of 0.39 inches north of Hays. Victoria had reports of about a quarter-inch of rain, while Ellis reports ranged from 0.13 to 0.2 inches.
NWS: Don't expect relief from drought anytime soon
Western Kansas is expected to remain dry well into the new year, the National Weather Service is Dodge City is forecasting. No measurable rain or snow is expected at least through Jan. 10, the NWS reported. Following another breezy and cool day Wednesday, winds are expected to taper Thursday and...
