those cameras are a joke, they were deemed unconstitutional, I just ignore them when I get one in the mail and nothing ever happens, they are run by a private company and have no jurisdiction over any citizens, just a scare tactic.
it's funny how they have those camera speed traps but can't find and or solve missing people or murder casesAlso idc if you do know where your going download Waze from the playstore of your device and it tells you where these speed cameras atWaze also tell you where the police at any potholes and so on
Maybe one day the majority of the people in this country will reach the level of intelligence necessary to grasp the inescapable fact that everything in this country is designed to screw the individual out of everything that is theirs and actually do something about it. Their rights, their money, their freedom. Maybe one day they will, but I won't hold my breath.
