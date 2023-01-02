Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
Severe threat ends for Big Bend; rain lingers in the Suwannee valley
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of strong storms is pushing from east Wednesday afternoon through the I-75 corridor into northeast Florida. This line of storms will continue to produce rounds of heavy rain in areas along and east of the Suwannee River, but the severe thunderstorm risk has ended for the region.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and evening. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until 2 p.m. Timing […]
WJBF.com
VIPIR 6 ALERT Tuesday Night – Wednesday Afternoon
7PM Tuesday- VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: We are tracking a strong line of storms moving into the CSRA now. There have been several severe thunderstorms & tornado warnings in western Georgia today. The tornado watch does not currently include the CSRA, and it is unlikely that it will. The tornado threat is low, but there is a high chance of severe wind gusts.
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
wtxl.com
Monday evening First to Know forecast (1/2/23)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday evening! Partly cloudy skies will be around this evening with areas of patchy and dense fog developing late tonight into Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Tuesday. Be sure to drive carefully, leave enough distance between the cars around you, and avoid using high beam lights when driving! Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the low 60's.
Severe weather is moving through Georgia
Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy...
WEATHER UPDATE: 2 tornadoes confirmed in North Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain, few storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A break from the active weather pattern of late comes to an end. A strong storm system has brought flooding and heavy mountains snows to the west coast. The risk of flooding and severe weather increases as it moves through the south and southeast early this week.
Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties
See if your county will be affected.
What will the weather in Georgia be like New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
Will rain put a damper on your New Year’s Eve Plans?. According to the National Weather Service, you may see rain throughout today and tonight. Georgia residents in Northeast Georgia woke to a dense fog this morning, and throughout the state rain fell overnight. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia boys fix mentor's car, gifts more money for holidays
Just before Christmas, the two were plotting the ultimate holiday gift. Now, they have another surprise up in the works.
2.3 magnitude earthquake strikes central Georgia, third one in 3 months
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Residents in central Georgia may have felt a slight tremble after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake took place Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened in Milledgeville, just south of Eatonton. Residents in the northern end of Lake Sinclair may have felt a small rumble. Last October, two small...
wrganews.com
Georgia gas prices on the rise
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–2:00 p.m. Gas prices in Georgia are heading back up. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was at $2.78 on Tuesday. That is up by eight cents from a week ago but still lower than last month’s average of $2.98.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
accesswdun.com
16 killed on Georgia roadways over New Year's weekend
Sixteen people died on Georgia roadways over the New Year's holiday weekend. Those numbers were released in a social media post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety early Monday morning. Ten of those 16 people were killed before midnight of New Year's Eve. In Northeast Georgia, two people were...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Georgia
Although it’s difficult to pinpoint the specific reason why waterfalls are so alluring, there’s no doubting their impact. People travel across the world every year merely to see the magnetic force of water spilling over a cliff’s edge and falling to the ground below. There is no...
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
