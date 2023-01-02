ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wtxl.com

Severe threat ends for Big Bend; rain lingers in the Suwannee valley

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of strong storms is pushing from east Wednesday afternoon through the I-75 corridor into northeast Florida. This line of storms will continue to produce rounds of heavy rain in areas along and east of the Suwannee River, but the severe thunderstorm risk has ended for the region.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and evening. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until 2 p.m. Timing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF.com

VIPIR 6 ALERT Tuesday Night – Wednesday Afternoon

7PM Tuesday- VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: We are tracking a strong line of storms moving into the CSRA now. There have been several severe thunderstorms & tornado warnings in western Georgia today. The tornado watch does not currently include the CSRA, and it is unlikely that it will. The tornado threat is low, but there is a high chance of severe wind gusts.
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Monday evening First to Know forecast (1/2/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday evening! Partly cloudy skies will be around this evening with areas of patchy and dense fog developing late tonight into Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Tuesday. Be sure to drive carefully, leave enough distance between the cars around you, and avoid using high beam lights when driving! Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the low 60's.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Severe weather is moving through Georgia

Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain, few storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A break from the active weather pattern of late comes to an end. A strong storm system has brought flooding and heavy mountains snows to the west coast. The risk of flooding and severe weather increases as it moves through the south and southeast early this week.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
wrganews.com

Georgia gas prices on the rise

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–2:00 p.m. Gas prices in Georgia are heading back up. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was at $2.78 on Tuesday. That is up by eight cents from a week ago but still lower than last month’s average of $2.98.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

16 killed on Georgia roadways over New Year's weekend

Sixteen people died on Georgia roadways over the New Year's holiday weekend. Those numbers were released in a social media post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety early Monday morning. Ten of those 16 people were killed before midnight of New Year's Eve. In Northeast Georgia, two people were...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Georgia

Although it’s difficult to pinpoint the specific reason why waterfalls are so alluring, there’s no doubting their impact. People travel across the world every year merely to see the magnetic force of water spilling over a cliff’s edge and falling to the ground below. There is no...
GEORGIA STATE

