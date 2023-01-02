Read full article on original website
Dierks Bentley Called Chris Stapleton The “Best Singer In The World”… TWELVE Years Ago
Prior to 2015, Chris Stapleton was the best kept secret in music, except it wasn’t a secret to anyone actually in music. I was listening to Dierks Bentley’s bluegrass EP Live From Telluride, a 2021 passion project amid the Covid pandemic, and then I also dove back into Up On The Ridge, Dierks’ bluegrass studio album from back in 2010.
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released
Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
'Garth's Stepping On Toes': Luke Bryan & Keith Urban 'Jealous' Of Brooks' Las Vegas Success
It's a great time for country music fans with Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Garth Brooks all booked for Las Vegas residencies. But sources say that Keith and Luke are less than thrilled that the Friends In Low Places singer already sold out his run at Caesars Palace and extended it through 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Garth's stepping on toes," said an insider. "They know Garth is a fan favorite and people will want to go see him — and that makes them a little jealous."Not that they'd ever trash-talk the Country Music Hall of Famer. "These guys are all...
How George Jones’ “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” Was A Middle Finger To The Record Label That Replaced His Vocal On Dolly Parton’s “Rockin’ Years”
George Jones’ 1992 release, “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair,” is one of country music’s most iconic moments. Billy Yates, Frank Dycus and Kerry Kurt sat down for the write for George when he was 61 years old, and the song became George’s stubborn statement that age would never slow him down in his music career.
Has Miranda Lambert Ever Had a No. 1 Hit Song?
Given that Miranda Lambert is entrenched in country and stays true to her identity, the Billboard Hot 100 may not be something she wants to conquer.
Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]
Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
10 of the Best New Outlaw Country Songs You Should Check Out!
Just like any other genre, Country music also has many subgenres, one of which is Outlaw Country. The said subgenre all began in the 1970s and 1980s, during a period known as the outlaw movement. Many country music fans have always adored outlaw music. Legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon...
Here’s Why Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ Was Cut From New ‘Elvis’ Biopic
There’s an emotional scene in Baz Luhrmann’s recent Elvis biopic that shows the King of Rock and Priscilla Presley having a brief heart-to-heart talk shortly after they ended their six-year marriage. In it, Elvis makes a reference to a Dolly Parton classic by saying “I will always love you.”
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn Praises Her Work Ethic: ‘She Doesn’t Stop Moving’
Reba McEntire‘s been kept busy most of her life, launching her career in country music in the mid-1970s and really making her mark on the genre throughout the ’90s and ’00s with hits like “Fancy,” “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” and “Turn on the Radio.” Now, at 67 years old, Reba has no plans of slowing down. In fact, the Country Music Hall of Famer seemingly keeps an even tighter schedule than she used to. Aside from her career in music, Reba McEntire’s also thrived on the screen, most recently lending her acting skills to shows including Big Sky: Deadly Trails and the new Lifetime movie, The Hammer. With so much going on professionally, Reba’s boyfriend of two years, Rex Linn, has no idea how she keeps up. Nevertheless, he praised his partner’s work ethic, stating recently, “She doesn’t stop moving.”
Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
Reba McEntire plays a no-nonsense traveling judge in Nevada in the new Lifetime movie 'The Hammer,' which premieres Jan. 7.
