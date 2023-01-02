A New Portal Target Emerges In Marcellus Johnson

Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina have their eyes set on an experienced offensive tackle in recent portal entry Marcellus Johnson.

If there's one position South Carolina's continuing to try and stack talent at, it's both of their offensive tackle spots. The Gamecocks will lose right tackle Dylan Wonnum and potentially starting left tackle Jaylen Nichols, depending on how he chooses to use his Covid year.

While head coach Shane Beamer and his staff signed two high-upside offensive tackles in Oluwatosin Babalade and Jatavius Shivers, they aren't finished products. For these reasons, the coaching staff has pursued multiple tackles with college experience over the past ten months.

While continuing to search for these kinds of offensive tackles, the Gamecocks have identified a new prospect in Eastern Michigan offensive tackle and new portal entry Marcellus Johnson, who announced an offer from South Carolina this past Thursday.

Johnson has started 31 games over the past three seasons and was named by the Pro Football Network as the MAC's Best Offensive Lineman in 2022 and, subsequently, a first-team All-MAC selection. With his career accolades and experience, Johnson has quickly become a hot commodity in the portal, having already earned twelve power five offers and another from an FBS independent in BYU.

An offer from Beamer and South Carolina signals to Johnson that the Gamecocks will likely see him as a starter for their offensive line unit next season if he comes to Columbia. With the progression on the field and within the building, one has to think Carolina could be a big contender for Johnson.

It will be interesting to see how Johnson's recruitment plays out if he winds, especially if he takes a visit to the Palmetto State, but there's no question that this will be a player Gamecock fans will need to keep a close eye on moving forward.

