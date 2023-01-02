ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

There’s nothing more exciting for Bachelor in Paradise fans than when a relationship works out for the best. Millions of fans would surely agree that Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby look great together. After his appearance on The Bachelorette , Beacon Journal reports that Allio’s young son was longing for a mother figure.

Now, after a great experience together on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise , Maltby has wonderful things to say about Allio, telling the world that seeing him as a dad is “so special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTfAG_0k0r1EUr00
Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The two left the show together

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Allio and Maltby connected quickly, and although the couple has been pretty vocal about wanting to take things at their own pace, they have already said that they love each other.

They left the show together before the engagements happened, and they don’t regret a thing. Says Allio of the relationship, “We will 100 percent march to our own drum, and I think that’s what works best for us. So it’s all of those little moments that we now get to share together and begin building memories as a couple, which I can’t wait for.”

Maltby said that seeing Allio as a dad is ‘so special’

Maltby couldn’t be happier with the way things are going, and she wants to make sure that everyone knows. In a red carpet interview with Extra that the couple both shared their feelings about the relationship, and Maltby said that Allio’s relationship with his son is “so special” and that “the space that he creates for James is just really beautiful.”

In the same interview, Allio said that it was “great” seeing how his son “bonded” with Maltby and was happy to share how they spend time together doing coloring, crafts, and activities. He finished by saying that “there is this life that is difficult to walk into, and she’s the right one to walk into it.” How wonderful!

Maltby is moving to Ohio to be closer to Allio

Related

‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Michael Allio’s Son Didn’t Know He Went on the Show

Maltby and Allio further proved to the world that they fully intend to do things their own way when they made their exit from the show.  Maltby is moving from Nashville to Akron, Ohio, to be closer to Allio and, of course, his young son, James, age 6, and TVShowsAce says that it will happen pretty quickly. Maltby made sure to say that although she and Allio are ecstatic, they want to respect Allio’s 6-year-old’s boundaries as well.

The loved-up couple revealed their plans, saying that they won’t be living in the same house and won’t rush things because of James, and they couldn’t be more excited about what will happen. Allio shared that “I’m so excited for Dani to move here. She has to get some things organized in Nashville and has to find a job and a place here in Ohio.”

Of course, Maltby is over the moon about what is to come as well. She shared on social media that she is making plans for her move and even gave a shout-out to some of her friends in the area, saying, “Cleveland and Akron area friends! Send me your favorite med spas, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons!”

Looks like the two of them can’t wait to see what is in store for them, and of course, for Allio’s young son, and according to Screenrant , Maltby made sure to say that she “can’t wait to be more involved in his life and figure out what that looks like.” Just like Malby and Allio, we can’t wait to see just what the future holds!

Comments / 2

Related
Reality Tea

Will Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin And Thomas Jacobs Televise Their Wedding?

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs are planning a wedding! After watching the blossoming of their romance on the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, fans may be hoping to see a TV wedding. But don’t hold your breath for bride-to-be Becca to “do the damn thing” with cameras rolling. “I think right now […] The post Will Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin And Thomas Jacobs Televise Their Wedding? appeared first on Reality Tea.
MINNESOTA STATE
HollywoodLife

Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together

Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
HAWAII STATE
HollywoodLife

Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
Prevention

Nicole Kidman Shares Emotional Instagram of Keith Urban Amid Major ‘The Voice’ Announcement

Keith Urban is saying goodbye to The Voice Australia, and Nicole Kidman has his back. On October 8, the country singer performed in Nashville, Tennessee for his world tour “The Speed of Now.” After paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, Keith was joined by his wife behind the scenes. She later shared the sweet private moment with a candid Instagram picture posted on the heels of Keith revealing that he is leaving The Voice Australia ahead of season 12 to focus on his family and music.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation

They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
MIAMI, FL
GoldDerby

Maksim Chmerkovskiy reflects on ‘rollercoaster’ relationship with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Kirstie Alley: ‘I wish we spoke often’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has paid tribute to his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at 71, remembering the “Cheers” star as “one of the most unique people I have ever met.” In a moving Instagram post, shared early Tuesday morning, Chmerkovskiy addressed “My dearest Kirstie,” writing, “We haven’t spoken lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest. You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

255K+
Followers
124K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy