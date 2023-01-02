‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’

There’s nothing more exciting for Bachelor in Paradise fans than when a relationship works out for the best. Millions of fans would surely agree that Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby look great together. After his appearance on The Bachelorette , Beacon Journal reports that Allio’s young son was longing for a mother figure.

Now, after a great experience together on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise , Maltby has wonderful things to say about Allio, telling the world that seeing him as a dad is “so special.”

Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The two left the show together

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Allio and Maltby connected quickly, and although the couple has been pretty vocal about wanting to take things at their own pace, they have already said that they love each other.

They left the show together before the engagements happened, and they don’t regret a thing. Says Allio of the relationship, “We will 100 percent march to our own drum, and I think that’s what works best for us. So it’s all of those little moments that we now get to share together and begin building memories as a couple, which I can’t wait for.”

Maltby said that seeing Allio as a dad is ‘so special’

Maltby couldn’t be happier with the way things are going, and she wants to make sure that everyone knows. In a red carpet interview with Extra that the couple both shared their feelings about the relationship, and Maltby said that Allio’s relationship with his son is “so special” and that “the space that he creates for James is just really beautiful.”

In the same interview, Allio said that it was “great” seeing how his son “bonded” with Maltby and was happy to share how they spend time together doing coloring, crafts, and activities. He finished by saying that “there is this life that is difficult to walk into, and she’s the right one to walk into it.” How wonderful!

Maltby is moving to Ohio to be closer to Allio

Maltby and Allio further proved to the world that they fully intend to do things their own way when they made their exit from the show. Maltby is moving from Nashville to Akron, Ohio, to be closer to Allio and, of course, his young son, James, age 6, and TVShowsAce says that it will happen pretty quickly. Maltby made sure to say that although she and Allio are ecstatic, they want to respect Allio’s 6-year-old’s boundaries as well.

The loved-up couple revealed their plans, saying that they won’t be living in the same house and won’t rush things because of James, and they couldn’t be more excited about what will happen. Allio shared that “I’m so excited for Dani to move here. She has to get some things organized in Nashville and has to find a job and a place here in Ohio.”

Of course, Maltby is over the moon about what is to come as well. She shared on social media that she is making plans for her move and even gave a shout-out to some of her friends in the area, saying, “Cleveland and Akron area friends! Send me your favorite med spas, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons!”

Looks like the two of them can’t wait to see what is in store for them, and of course, for Allio’s young son, and according to Screenrant , Maltby made sure to say that she “can’t wait to be more involved in his life and figure out what that looks like.” Just like Malby and Allio, we can’t wait to see just what the future holds!