10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player confirms he’s dating Olympic swimmer: ‘Kicking off 2023 with my man’
Sorry fellas, but it appears that Carl Nassib is off the market. Nearly two years after he told the world he was gay, the former Penn State standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender took another big step this week, confirming that he is in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl.
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field was football's 'extremely ugly' side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field as football's "extremely ugly" side.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement' while still in ICU in critical condition, Bills say, after mid-game cardiac arrest
After suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains sedated on a ventilator as doctors work toward getting him to breathe on his own, according to an update from the player's uncle.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale
There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team
There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Video: Hamlin's uncle describes moment family saw him collapse onto the field
CNN's Adrienne Broaddus talks to Damar Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn about the moment he saw his nephew collapse during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll
The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season.
Bills player Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, uncle tells CNN
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pewter Report
Bucs QB Brady Demonstrates Dominance In Latest Win
It’s the start of a new year, but it’s still the same old dominant Tom Brady. On the 23rd anniversary of leading Michigan back from a pair of comebacks in the 2000 Orange Bowl, the Bucs quarterback orchestrated another comeback effort Sunday. Down 21-10 in the fourth quarter...
Tom Brady Movie Question Creates Insanely Awkward Bill Belichick Radio Moment
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bill Belichick has zero interest in talking about Tom Brady’s upcoming movie. Brady will star as himself in “80 for Brady“, a comedy about four women hitting the road to watch their favorite player and the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The film also stars former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, all of whom will play themselves.
