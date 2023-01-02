ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale

There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
Pewter Report

Bucs QB Brady Demonstrates Dominance In Latest Win

It’s the start of a new year, but it’s still the same old dominant Tom Brady. On the 23rd anniversary of leading Michigan back from a pair of comebacks in the 2000 Orange Bowl, the Bucs quarterback orchestrated another comeback effort Sunday. Down 21-10 in the fourth quarter...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Tom Brady Movie Question Creates Insanely Awkward Bill Belichick Radio Moment

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bill Belichick has zero interest in talking about Tom Brady’s upcoming movie. Brady will star as himself in “80 for Brady“, a comedy about four women hitting the road to watch their favorite player and the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The film also stars former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, all of whom will play themselves.
CNN

CNN

