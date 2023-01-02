NBA Fans Debate If Stephen Curry Has Made 1 Million 3-Point Shots In His Life

A realistic explanation of whether Stephen Curry has made 1 million 3-point shots in his life.

When it comes to Stephen Curry's skill set, the Golden State Warriors superstar is extremely talented in various areas. But unarguably, Curry's biggest weapon is his three-point shooting ability. Curry has earned a lot of fame for his insane ability to knock down three-point shots consistently.

So much so that Stephen Curry is regarded as the best shooter in the history of the NBA. But in order to receive that title, Steph has worked incredibly hard throughout his life. He couldn't have reached this status without practicing extremely hard on his craft. On that note, one might wonder how many three-point shots the Warriors superstar has made in his life.

Has Stephen Curry made 1 million three-point shots in his entire life? Well, here's what NBA fans think of that.

owen_neyland: Not even a question. Without a doubt has hit at least 5 million 3’s. just_majkk: Its around 130 3's every day for 20 years i think steph already achieved that or will achieve that by the end of his career. akbrnvd: 100 3s a day for 25 years is like 900k+. so yes. probably. rey_morag7: If he made 200 a day for 13 years he would have 1 million so I think he is really close but not there yet. 2_paf: To make 1 million threes, he has already made at least 15-20 million threes while training. pi_._18: I’d be surprised if he’s made over 100,000. Million seems like a stretch. iamnotvox: That’s 78 3pointers per day over 35 years. That’s actually not impossible, I imagine he shoots a ton of them during practice. collin.dunks: Gotta be at least like 5 million. Most good shooters make around 1000 shots a day. Imagine what Steph curry does. aryanp_2029: Gotta be , because ur talking from the time he started playing ball and knocking down shoots , which might have been over almost 25 years ago !! And once he started hitting him god knows , I think ur underestimating, not even a million rut right more then a million , probably more then 5 million. yomii007: Let’s say he been playing been in the basketball world the last 25 years, 1,000,000 (threes) / 25( years) = 40,000 threes a year 40,000 (threes) / 365(days) = 109,5 threes made a day.. He surely has surpassed the million years ago 🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 thanks for asking

Although Curry has many incredible 3-point records to his name, including being the all-time top three-point scorer in the league . Making 1 million three-point shots certainly sounds like a herculean task.

Has Stephen Curry Made 1 Million 3-Point Shots In His Career?

Stephen Curry is currently 34 years old and has already spent 14 seasons in the NBA. Considering he is a professional NBA player and one of the greatest shooters of all time , Curry realistically may make around 200 three-point shots in each practice session.

And to be generous, he must have at least 300 practice sessions each season. That roughly gives us 60,000 three-point shots made each season. Now, multiplying that with 14, he roughly has 840,000 three-point shots made during the span of his NBA career.

But what about Curry's time in college? He played three seasons in college as well. During college, Curry may have made 100 three-point shots in each practice session, if not 200. Multiplying that with 300 gives us 30,000 3-point shots made in each college season. So during Curry's time as a college player, he roughly made 90,000 3-point shots, combining that with his time in the NBA, Steph roughly has made 930,000 3-point shots in that time span.

So it may seem that Curry is 70,000 three-point shots made off the 1 million mark, but keep in mind Curry started playing basketball at a young age due to his father being a former NBA player as well. Taking Curry's three-point shots before college and the NBA into account, the Golden State Warriors superstar has certainly made 1 million 3-point shots in his life.

