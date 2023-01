The election is over. The people of the city have spoken and spoken loudly. The City Council has the same make up as before the election which indicates that we have the correct people in place to move this city forward. It was mandated by landslides that Karen Hardy and Raj Chahal are the representatives we want in place and the efforts to recall any council member is a waste of time and money. The Mayoral Election shows we have a vast divide in leadership requirements. Lisa Gilmor is our mayor and she has 4 years to lead us into the future. What the election shows is that, we the people of Santa Clara, want our council to learn how to work together, resolve the differences and learn how to work with the 49ers for the good of all.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO