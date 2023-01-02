Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Vienna museum open by appointment over winter months
The Freeman Store & Museum is closed until March, but will be accessible in January and February for those who wish to schedule a tour, visit or make a purchase in the Used Book Cellar. Requests for appointments can be e-mailed to historicviennava@gmail.com. Used-book donations are welcome year-round, and can...
sungazette.news
Chamber seeks modernized bus service for Columbia Pike
As the 10th anniversary of the demise of the proposed but never inaugurated Columbia Pike streetcar project starts to loom over the horizon, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing county officials to do more to improve transit service in the Columbia Pike corridor. In its 2023 policy priorities, the...
sungazette.news
Registration being accepted for MLK ‘day of service’
Volunteer Arlington is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service” on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will begin with an opening program at 9 a.m. at Washington-Liberty High School, during which the organization will bestow its first “Beloved Community” award. Volunteers will then...
sungazette.news
Rotary Club effort makes winter a little warmer for students
Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School. The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local
Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
sungazette.news
Historical Society preps programs for first part of year
The Arlington Historical Society has announced its monthly programs for the first third of the new year. Events are held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reinsch Library on the main campus at Marymount University. They also can be watched online. The season begins on Jan. 12 with “The...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: Welcome Back and Happy New Year
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Monday, January 2:. I hope you and your families are enjoying this warm, sunny New Year, and that you’ve had a chance to relax and reflect throughout the winter break. My personal resolution for 2023 is to continually recommit to the importance of the work we do together in service to our students and ultimately for the future of our community.
sungazette.news
Arlington board eschews appointing tie-breaker for 2023
It’s one of the more arcane moments at the Arlington County Board’s annual organization, but again in 2023 it was lacking in drama. Board members on Jan. 3 voted, as board members for decades have been wont to do, that they wouldn’t appoint a member of the community to serve as a tie-breaker on the off chance any votes end in a 2-2 deadlock, with the fifth member either away or abstaining.
sungazette.news
‘Lunch-and-learn’ program focuses on housing options for seniors
The Huckaby Briscoe Group of Keller Williams McLean will host a lunch-and-learn seminar options on senior-housing options. The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd. in McLean. Karen Briscoe and Lizzy Conroy of the...
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
sungazette.news
Economic-development chief to sit on statewide panel
Ryan Touhill, the recently appointed director of Arlington Economic Development, has been named to the board of directors of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) for 2023. He is one of three new directors, who will serve two-year terms. For 2023, Christina Winn, director of the Prince William County Department...
sungazette.news
Arlington board to tighten speaking time for big hearings
Arlington County Board members have approved a modification to public-hearing rules that would impact, and perhaps streamline, meetings when lots of lots of people want to have their say. The proposal, embedded in the board’s 2023 meeting procedures slated for adoption at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting, would cut the...
sungazette.news
Fairfax supervisor to lead regional transit body for 2023
Fairfax County Supervisor Dahlia Palchik (Providence) will succeed Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre as chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) for 2023. Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti will serve as vice chair, and Falls Church City Council member David Snyder will serve as secretary-treasurer. In...
sungazette.news
Local, state DAR serving up scholarships for students
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Arlington House chapter is participating in the state and national DAR’s scholarship programs. The application deadline for state-based scholarships is Jan. 10, with the deadline for national scholarships Jan. 31. In addition, the Arlington House chapter awards the Gladwell-Vautrin Memorial...
Sentinel
BIPOC Youth Block Roads Around County Government Headquarters Demanding Tenant Protection and Social Housing
About 20 BIPOC high school students stopped traffic on Jefferson Street between the County Executive and Council buildings in the afternoon on Dec. 7. The students, Montgomery County Green New Deal for Social Housing interns, blocked traffic as they marched up Jefferson Street to the County Council offices to deliver a letter they all signed to Valeria Carranza, the Chief of Staff for the new Council President Evan Glass. Before marching up Jefferson Street, the students chanted loudly and marched into the lobby outside the office of County Executive Marc Elrich to deliver the same letter to Debbie Spielberg, Elrich’s Special Assistant.
WTOP
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
rockvillenights.com
Lil' Cakes & Creamery to open Rockville location
Is expanding to Rockville. The bakery and ice cream shop will open a new location at 844 Rockville Pike. This will be the second location of Lil' Cakes & Creamery, joining the existing shop at Gaithersburg Square further up MD 355. They specialize in cupcakes, as well as 50 flavors of house-made ice cream. Lil' Cakes & Creamery is now hiring cashiers and bakers.
sungazette.news
Q&A: Candidates in special election make their case
Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District. The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area. The Sun...
sungazette.news
Resurrect ‘The Citizen’? Print seems dead to county manager.
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
sungazette.news
Virginia Railway Express to seek more from Fairfax taxpayers
Fairfax County taxpayers would be on the hook for additional funding to help subsidize Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service in the next fiscal year, but the total funding from Fairfax County tax coffers would still be down from pre-pandemic levels. The draft fiscal 2024 VRE budget now being circulated proposes...
