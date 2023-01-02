About 20 BIPOC high school students stopped traffic on Jefferson Street between the County Executive and Council buildings in the afternoon on Dec. 7. The students, Montgomery County Green New Deal for Social Housing interns, blocked traffic as they marched up Jefferson Street to the County Council offices to deliver a letter they all signed to Valeria Carranza, the Chief of Staff for the new Council President Evan Glass. Before marching up Jefferson Street, the students chanted loudly and marched into the lobby outside the office of County Executive Marc Elrich to deliver the same letter to Debbie Spielberg, Elrich’s Special Assistant.

