thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
FOX Sports
Vrabel plays no games: Titans starting Dobbs at QB vs Jags
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make a second straight start Saturday night in Jacksonville with the Titans' playoff hopes on the line despite being signed Dec. 21 off Detroit's practice squad. “Josh will be our quarterback,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. "I’ve talked to both...
NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why
Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
Joe Burrow: Some Bengals discussed not playing Week 18 vs. Ravens
The Bengals game against the Bills was postponed after the horrific Damar Hamlin injury. Joe Burrow said some of the team discussed postponing Week 18 too. For someone who wasn’t on the field for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football, it’s impossible to comprehend the traumatic experience they endured as Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a play.
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, total
The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Saturday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Jaguars are a...
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, total
The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Colts are a...
WCVB
NFL: Week 18 schedule including Patriots-Bills matchup unchanged after Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
4 biggest heroes in Patriots’ Week 17 win over Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots’ playoff hopes stayed alive when they defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, winning 23-21 to improve to 8-8 and help them control their own destiny going into the final week of the season. Here are the Patriots’ four-biggest heroes from their win....
FanSided
