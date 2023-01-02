Read full article on original website
Registration being accepted for MLK ‘day of service’
Volunteer Arlington is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service” on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will begin with an opening program at 9 a.m. at Washington-Liberty High School, during which the organization will bestow its first “Beloved Community” award. Volunteers will then...
Arlington board eschews appointing tie-breaker for 2023
It’s one of the more arcane moments at the Arlington County Board’s annual organization, but again in 2023 it was lacking in drama. Board members on Jan. 3 voted, as board members for decades have been wont to do, that they wouldn’t appoint a member of the community to serve as a tie-breaker on the off chance any votes end in a 2-2 deadlock, with the fifth member either away or abstaining.
Attorney general preps investigation of FCPS’s Thomas Jefferson
Following up on a request yesterday from Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
Local, state DAR serving up scholarships for students
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Arlington House chapter is participating in the state and national DAR’s scholarship programs. The application deadline for state-based scholarships is Jan. 10, with the deadline for national scholarships Jan. 31. In addition, the Arlington House chapter awards the Gladwell-Vautrin Memorial...
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in commonwealth
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Chamber seeks modernized bus service for Columbia Pike
As the 10th anniversary of the demise of the proposed but never inaugurated Columbia Pike streetcar project starts to loom over the horizon, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing county officials to do more to improve transit service in the Columbia Pike corridor. In its 2023 policy priorities, the...
Arlington board to tighten speaking time for big hearings
Arlington County Board members have approved a modification to public-hearing rules that would impact, and perhaps streamline, meetings when lots of lots of people want to have their say. The proposal, embedded in the board’s 2023 meeting procedures slated for adoption at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting, would cut the...
‘Art-to-Go’ initiative extended to 55+ cohort
The Arlington County government’s Youth, Teen and Family Services (YTFS) unit is sharing its popular Art-to-Go Kit with Arlington’s 55+ Travel Group. YTFS has created a special kit for adults containing supplies for two individual projects plus information on how to access an instructional video online. Participants will...
Forum to look at future of waste-management
A coalition of environmental and energy organizations will host a forum on “Zero Waste: Building a Better Community, Reimagining Our Waste-Management System” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in an online format. The event will feature an online panel of experts from Arlington, Baltimore and Washington state...
Resurrect ‘The Citizen’? Print seems dead to county manager.
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
Vienna museum open by appointment over winter months
The Freeman Store & Museum is closed until March, but will be accessible in January and February for those who wish to schedule a tour, visit or make a purchase in the Used Book Cellar. Requests for appointments can be e-mailed to historicviennava@gmail.com. Used-book donations are welcome year-round, and can...
Editor’s Notebook: Let’s get serious about candidate-vetting
Memo to the Arlington County Civic Federation, Arlington Committee of 100, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy groups and local civic and homeowners’ associations:. It’s time to start thinking, now, about rganizing forums between candidates running for the Democratic nomination for various offices in coming months, rather than hiding behind the “they’re running in a party primary so we shouldn’t get involved until the fall” excuse that has been used as a fig leaf in the past.
‘Lunch-and-learn’ program focuses on housing options for seniors
The Huckaby Briscoe Group of Keller Williams McLean will host a lunch-and-learn seminar options on senior-housing options. The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd. in McLean. Karen Briscoe and Lizzy Conroy of the...
Virginia Railway Express to seek more from Fairfax taxpayers
Fairfax County taxpayers would be on the hook for additional funding to help subsidize Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service in the next fiscal year, but the total funding from Fairfax County tax coffers would still be down from pre-pandemic levels. The draft fiscal 2024 VRE budget now being circulated proposes...
Fairfax delegation to General Assembly preps public hearing
The Fairfax County delegation to the General Assembly will hold a public hearing to receive testimony related to the 2023 session on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax, with parking available in front of the Government Center building.
Rotary Club effort makes winter a little warmer for students
Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School. The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”
Letter: Tax revenue needed to fund essential services
Editor: Kudos to the Sun Gazette for tackling the sensitive issue of real estate taxes and a recent editorial [“Homeowners to Get Whomped in 2023?” Dec. 29]. However, the editorial’s important input should be considered contextually. Virginia is considered by experts to be better than average when it comes to overall tax burden for taxpayers. Also, Arlington and Fairfax must provide essential services that no reasonable person would question such as Adult Protective Services (APS). And abuse, neglect and exploitation can touch anyone, regardless of economic or homeowner status.
Four basketball teams finish 3-0 in holiday tournaments
The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars in girls action and the Langley Saxons in girls and boys play each finished 3-0 in holiday high-school basketball tournaments. Madison won the Title IX Holiday Tournament in Upper Marlboro, Md., defeating Duval, 57-13, Anacostia, 57-15, and Parkdale, 42-24. The defending Class 6 public-school...
Sports Notebook: Looking ahead
The best part of being January is the upcoming outdoor spring high-school sports season and warmer weather and longer days are that much closer. Here’s a fact. The high-school baseball season is scheduled to begin in mid March. On March 15, the Langley High School Saxons host Westfield in a 6:30 p.m. contest and play two days later at Oakton High.
Repairs get started on I-395 bridge in Arlington
Repairs are underway on the weight-restricted (20 tons) southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said. The project is designed to improve safety and extend the overall life of the bridge, which carries southbound Route 1 over the 395 Express Lanes, the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes and northbound Route 110.
