Derek W. Bement, 48, of Bicknell, IN, went to his heavenly home at 10:05 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence with his family at his bedside. Derek was born October 2, 1974 in Hobart, IN, the son of Bruce and Linda Blair Bement. He graduated from Calvary Baptist and he, like his father, was owner and operator of Deuce Trucking. He married April West and through all the adversity Derek faced, they practiced their faith in God daily. Derek attended Wheatland Calvary Baptist Church and was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He enjoyed going to church with his daughter, playing outdoors with her, watching her dance, and any activities she was involved with. She was the light in his world.

BICKNELL, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO