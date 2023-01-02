Read full article on original website
Knox County Sports Recap for Thursday, 1/5
(LHS Girls Defeat Princeton) The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Basketball team picked up its 9th win of the year, knocking. off Princeton 61-44. Ari Gerkin led the Lady Alices with 23 points. Faith Fleetwood added nine. Lincoln won the junior varsity game 47-27. Kenzie Doerner scored 12 and Morgan Carter ten...
Sullivan Defeats North Knox; LHS Girls Play Princeton Tonight
In Boys High School Basketball action…Sullivan downed North Knox 71-42. Kyson Parker led 2-10 North Knox with 12 points. In Girls basketball action tonight…8-7 Vincennes Lincoln plays host to 8-6 Princeton. The Varsity will. tip off at around eight and you can hear the game on WZDM or...
NK Boys Face Sullivan Tonight; Swim Meet Time and Place Moved
The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight to face Sullivan. Tipoff is at 7:30; hear the game tonight on 105.7, WUZR. A swim meet set for Tuesday of next week has been moved. The January ninth meet that was set for Southridge will now be held in the Deaconess Aquatic Center. That meet will also start that night at 7:15 Eastern time. The meet includes Vincennes Lincoln, Evansville Central, Southridge, and Forest Park.
Photo Gallery: South Spencer Boys Basketball Holiday Tourney vs. Boonville – 12.28.2022
The South Spencer boys basketball team didn’t exactly experience the holly, jolly time they were hoping for in their first game after Christmas. Why? They lost their only game of the season. And Boonville was the one who played Scrooge. Despite a spirited comeback attempt, the Class 2A, No....
New disc golf course coming to Knox county
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are both friends and disc golf players. Since last year, they have made it their goal to grow the sport of disc golf in Knox County. For those unfamiliar with the sport, it is similar to regular golf. “The main difference...
Derek Bement, 48, Bicknell
Derek W. Bement, 48, of Bicknell, IN, went to his heavenly home at 10:05 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence with his family at his bedside. Derek was born October 2, 1974 in Hobart, IN, the son of Bruce and Linda Blair Bement. He graduated from Calvary Baptist and he, like his father, was owner and operator of Deuce Trucking. He married April West and through all the adversity Derek faced, they practiced their faith in God daily. Derek attended Wheatland Calvary Baptist Church and was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He enjoyed going to church with his daughter, playing outdoors with her, watching her dance, and any activities she was involved with. She was the light in his world.
$130,000 Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five numbers in the December 22, $130,000 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Right Stuff located at 1321 North Fulton Avenue in Evansville. The winning CA$H 5 numbers for December 22 are 9-17-26-31-37. […]
Henry Holscher III, 73, Vincennes
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
Daniel Trinidad, 43, Vincennes
Daniel Ramirez Trinidad, 43, of Vincennes, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by his family. He was born December 11, 1979 in Puebla Mexico to Felix Ramirez Flores and Francisca Trinidad Mateos. Daniel was co-owner of El Corral Mexican Restaurants in Vincennes and Bicknell. Surviving are...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
Linton boys basketball coach placed on administrative leave following public intoxication charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation has placed boys basketball coach Joey Hart on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police arrested him in Clay County over the weekend on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. We reached out to the superintendent, athletic director, and school board president Tuesday...
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent
Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
January First Baby First to Arrive for 2023 at GSH
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes has announced that Ledger Logan Owen is the hospital’s first baby of the new year. Ledger was born January 1st at 9:03 am. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 22 inches long. His parents are Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. He has...
Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire was reported at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. It broke out Wednesday evening. Sheriff Malone tells us numerous fire departments were called to the scene. Officials say the fire started in the melt center in the foundry, but they don’t yet...
Jasper Post welcomes newest trooper, Austin Collins
On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. From that class, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes University...
New Deputy Prosecutor In Place in Knox County
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan has announced the addition of Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Carnall to the staff. Carnall is the former elected Wells County Prosecuting Attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis. Carnahan says Carnall is an experienced trial...
Posey Co. man files to run for Mt. Vernon Mayor
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person so far will be on the ballot for Mt. Vernon Mayor. Steve Loehr says he’s filed for the spot. He says he’s a lifelong resident of Posey County. His wife, Tammy, is retired, and their son, Nicholas, is an attorney with...
