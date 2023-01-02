ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Oregonian

Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security

At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
KPLC TV

What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of lawmakers across the country, even on Capitol Hill. Concerns over national security have congressional members wanting to ban the app on government-issued devices. Now leaders in Louisiana are making similar moves on their own. With...
Rome News-Tribune

Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access

After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies — including big players such as United, Kaiser Permanente, and Aetna — as well as seven online brokers, organizations that help people shop for and enroll in health insurance. ...
iheart.com

Oregon Supreme Court Rules On Non-Unanimous Criminal Convictions

This morning the Oregon Supreme Court in Watkins v. Ackley held that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older criminal cases as well as those still on appeal. In doing so, the Court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear on this important issue of retroactivity.
KOMO News

Washington listed as best state to retire in, research shows

WASHINGTON — Out of all 50 states, Washington has been listed as the best state to retire in, according to research by Global Residence Index. “Retirement is a crucial stage of someone's life and choosing a place that is happy, healthy and safe is imperative," said a spokesperson for Global Residence Index.
CW33

Texas 4th-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While the Northeast and Midwest are losing residents, Southern states grew by more than 1.3 million people in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Southern states as a whole grew by 1.1%, driven largely by both domestic and international migration. Births...
The Center Square

After FBI warning, Gov. Whitmer still posting on TikTok

(The Center Square) – After the FBI declared the popular Chinese video app TikTok a national security threat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to post on the platform. Whitmer posted three videos in three days to her 186,000 followers. The most recent post is video of her second inauguration on Jan. 1. Another video shows Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel walking through...
The Associated Press

Man who challenged Alaska lawmaker eligibility won't appeal

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The man who unsuccessfully challenged Alaska state Rep. David Eastman’s eligibility to hold office — over Eastman’s membership in the far-right Oath Keepers group — does not plan to file an appeal. In a court filing Tuesday, Goriune Dudukgian, an attorney for Randall Kowalke, said he does not intend to appeal the decision from Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna that found Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, is not disqualified from holding office. McKenna had stayed his order pending a possible appeal. Kowalke was among the individuals who filed challenges last year to Eastman’s candidacy with the state Division of Elections. The agency had determined that Eastman was eligible to run for reelection, and Kowalke sued. His attorneys argued that the division failed to investigate Eastman’s eligibility under the so-called disloyalty clause of the state constitution. Last month, McKenna found that while Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers, he “does not and did not possess a specific intent to further the Oath Keepers’ words or actions aimed at overthrowing the United States government.”
