Report: Illinois is the #2 state people moved away from in 2022
According to United Van Lines' 46th Annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second state on the list of places that people were moving out of in 2022.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
Oregon, Washington among states raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Outgoing Oregon governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences
With less than a month left in office, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she is using her clemency powers to commute the death sentences to life in prison.
Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security
At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
KPLC TV
What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of lawmakers across the country, even on Capitol Hill. Concerns over national security have congressional members wanting to ban the app on government-issued devices. Now leaders in Louisiana are making similar moves on their own. With...
Louisiana TikTok ban explained: Lawmakers, TikTok officials weigh in
Last week Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced he will be banning TikTok off state department-issued devices this includes phones and laptops.
Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access
After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies — including big players such as United, Kaiser Permanente, and Aetna — as well as seven online brokers, organizations that help people shop for and enroll in health insurance. ...
iheart.com
Oregon Supreme Court Rules On Non-Unanimous Criminal Convictions
This morning the Oregon Supreme Court in Watkins v. Ackley held that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older criminal cases as well as those still on appeal. In doing so, the Court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear on this important issue of retroactivity.
KOMO News
Washington listed as best state to retire in, research shows
WASHINGTON — Out of all 50 states, Washington has been listed as the best state to retire in, according to research by Global Residence Index. “Retirement is a crucial stage of someone's life and choosing a place that is happy, healthy and safe is imperative," said a spokesperson for Global Residence Index.
Pennsylvania among ‘most moved out of’ states: report
People continue to move out of Pennsylvania at a faster rate than moving in. In fact, a new report has revealed that Pennsylvania is among the top 10 “most moved out of” states in the U.S. LISTEN: More people are leaving Pennsylvania than moving in, says U-Haul |...
Texas 4th-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While the Northeast and Midwest are losing residents, Southern states grew by more than 1.3 million people in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Southern states as a whole grew by 1.1%, driven largely by both domestic and international migration. Births...
After FBI warning, Gov. Whitmer still posting on TikTok
(The Center Square) – After the FBI declared the popular Chinese video app TikTok a national security threat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to post on the platform. Whitmer posted three videos in three days to her 186,000 followers. The most recent post is video of her second inauguration on Jan. 1. Another video shows Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel walking through...
Man who challenged Alaska lawmaker eligibility won't appeal
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The man who unsuccessfully challenged Alaska state Rep. David Eastman’s eligibility to hold office — over Eastman’s membership in the far-right Oath Keepers group — does not plan to file an appeal. In a court filing Tuesday, Goriune Dudukgian, an attorney for Randall Kowalke, said he does not intend to appeal the decision from Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna that found Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, is not disqualified from holding office. McKenna had stayed his order pending a possible appeal. Kowalke was among the individuals who filed challenges last year to Eastman’s candidacy with the state Division of Elections. The agency had determined that Eastman was eligible to run for reelection, and Kowalke sued. His attorneys argued that the division failed to investigate Eastman’s eligibility under the so-called disloyalty clause of the state constitution. Last month, McKenna found that while Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers, he “does not and did not possess a specific intent to further the Oath Keepers’ words or actions aimed at overthrowing the United States government.”
Florida's DMV Says That DHS Did Not Need to Extend the REAL ID Deadline - As it has 98% of Residents Signed Up
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently extended the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license to May 7, 2025, from the prior deadline of May 3, 2023. Florida residents have been signing up under the old deadline and on Jan. 1, 2023, the Florida DMV says that 98% of its residents now have a REAL ID.
