Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
14news.com
Posey Co. man files to run for Mt. Vernon Mayor
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person so far will be on the ballot for Mt. Vernon Mayor. Steve Loehr says he’s filed for the spot. He says he’s a lifelong resident of Posey County. His wife, Tammy, is retired, and their son, Nicholas, is an attorney with...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor
There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County undergoing post-election audit
Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock and the Dubois County Election Board will hold a post-election audit at the Jasper Train Depot, 201 Mill St., Jasper, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to attend. Dubois County Clerk Amy L. Kippenbrock volunteered Dubois County...
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
County officials prioritizing old jail project in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After his first meeting on Tuesday, newly-elected Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said addressing what to do with the old county jail was one of his top focuses early in his tenure. “The old jail is a big issue we’re going to tackle, and in fact, we’re going here in about […]
wzdm.com
Two Knox County Men Face Drug Charges in Daviess County
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old Justin Goodsen of Freelandville Monday for Operating While Intoxicated Refusal, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Schedule Four Controlled Substance. Goodsen is being held without bond. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies also arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey Mize...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
wzdm.com
KC Health Department On the Move to Bierhaus Building
The Knox County Health Department is closed this week to complete its move from its South 5th Street location to a new home at the Bierhaus Building at 328 North Second Street. The health department is scheduled to reopen Monday at its new location.
wzdm.com
Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent
Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Report 1/4/2023
The White County Sheriff’s Department had their hands full Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as they made multiple arrests. Tuesday night at around 10:30pm Reporting Officers were sent to Crossville to attempt to serve an arrest warrant. They found and arrested 40 year old Samantha Blake of Crossville on a White County Warrant for Obstructing a Peace Officer. She is currently being held on $500 bond.
There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
wzdm.com
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
Overdosing man avoids death thanks to Pike County deputies
PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a man nearly lost his life to drugs Monday, but fortunately was saved by two deputies and EMS personnel in Pike County. Shortly after 5 p.m., Pike County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male who was believed to be overdosing. According to the sheriff’s […]
wzdm.com
Cold Case Murder in Sullivan County Still Under Investigation
New Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt has opened the New Year by seeking new clues in a 1981 cold case murder in Farmersburg. The victim was then 51-year-old Sarah Benson. Benson was found dead in her Farmersburg home on January second, 1981. However, Sheriff Bobbitt is not sure if the suspect is dead or alive. Bobbitt believes the best solution is for the suspect to give himself up.
wevv.com
Posey County church warning public of scam
A Posey County church has turned to Facebook to warn the public of a scam involving someone claiming to be with the church. Saint Wendel Catholic Church in Wadesville has informed the public that someone is posing as Father Edward Schnur asking for Amazon gift cards for cancer patients. One...
freedom929.com
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
Indiana man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
Comments / 0