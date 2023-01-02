Editor: Kudos to the Sun Gazette for tackling the sensitive issue of real estate taxes and a recent editorial [“Homeowners to Get Whomped in 2023?” Dec. 29]. However, the editorial’s important input should be considered contextually. Virginia is considered by experts to be better than average when it comes to overall tax burden for taxpayers. Also, Arlington and Fairfax must provide essential services that no reasonable person would question such as Adult Protective Services (APS). And abuse, neglect and exploitation can touch anyone, regardless of economic or homeowner status.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO