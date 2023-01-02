Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
Sentinel
Sorority Launches Youth Leader Development Program
Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. launched its Youth Leadership Institute as the signature program of its “Empower Our Families” service initiative. The youth-led interactive leadership development program teaches children ages 11-13 years old how to run meetings, create agendas and oral presentations, and...
sungazette.news
Economic-development chief to sit on statewide panel
Ryan Touhill, the recently appointed director of Arlington Economic Development, has been named to the board of directors of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) for 2023. He is one of three new directors, who will serve two-year terms. For 2023, Christina Winn, director of the Prince William County Department...
AG Miyares Launches Investigation Into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National […]
NBC Washington
New Schools Project in Prince George's Raises Questions About Who's Building Them
As the Prince George's County school system prepares to build six new schools in three years under a public-private partnership, questions surround who's building the schools and how workers are being compensated. Lanham-based DC Plumbers Local 5 is one of many trades asking the Prince George’s County Council to hire...
sungazette.news
‘Art-to-Go’ initiative extended to 55+ cohort
The Arlington County government’s Youth, Teen and Family Services (YTFS) unit is sharing its popular Art-to-Go Kit with Arlington’s 55+ Travel Group. YTFS has created a special kit for adults containing supplies for two individual projects plus information on how to access an instructional video online. Participants will...
sungazette.news
Vienna museum open by appointment over winter months
The Freeman Store & Museum is closed until March, but will be accessible in January and February for those who wish to schedule a tour, visit or make a purchase in the Used Book Cellar. Requests for appointments can be e-mailed to historicviennava@gmail.com. Used-book donations are welcome year-round, and can...
sungazette.news
Local, state DAR serving up scholarships for students
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Arlington House chapter is participating in the state and national DAR’s scholarship programs. The application deadline for state-based scholarships is Jan. 10, with the deadline for national scholarships Jan. 31. In addition, the Arlington House chapter awards the Gladwell-Vautrin Memorial...
sungazette.news
Forum to look at future of waste-management
A coalition of environmental and energy organizations will host a forum on “Zero Waste: Building a Better Community, Reimagining Our Waste-Management System” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in an online format. The event will feature an online panel of experts from Arlington, Baltimore and Washington state...
Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
sungazette.news
Registration being accepted for MLK ‘day of service’
Volunteer Arlington is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service” on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will begin with an opening program at 9 a.m. at Washington-Liberty High School, during which the organization will bestow its first “Beloved Community” award. Volunteers will then...
sungazette.news
Historical Society preps programs for first part of year
The Arlington Historical Society has announced its monthly programs for the first third of the new year. Events are held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reinsch Library on the main campus at Marymount University. They also can be watched online. The season begins on Jan. 12 with “The...
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
sungazette.news
Arlington board to tighten speaking time for big hearings
Arlington County Board members have approved a modification to public-hearing rules that would impact, and perhaps streamline, meetings when lots of lots of people want to have their say. The proposal, embedded in the board’s 2023 meeting procedures slated for adoption at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting, would cut the...
sungazette.news
Chamber seeks modernized bus service for Columbia Pike
As the 10th anniversary of the demise of the proposed but never inaugurated Columbia Pike streetcar project starts to loom over the horizon, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing county officials to do more to improve transit service in the Columbia Pike corridor. In its 2023 policy priorities, the...
sungazette.news
Letter: Tax revenue needed to fund essential services
Editor: Kudos to the Sun Gazette for tackling the sensitive issue of real estate taxes and a recent editorial [“Homeowners to Get Whomped in 2023?” Dec. 29]. However, the editorial’s important input should be considered contextually. Virginia is considered by experts to be better than average when it comes to overall tax burden for taxpayers. Also, Arlington and Fairfax must provide essential services that no reasonable person would question such as Adult Protective Services (APS). And abuse, neglect and exploitation can touch anyone, regardless of economic or homeowner status.
WTOP
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
sungazette.news
Fairfax supervisor to lead regional transit body for 2023
Fairfax County Supervisor Dahlia Palchik (Providence) will succeed Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre as chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) for 2023. Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti will serve as vice chair, and Falls Church City Council member David Snyder will serve as secretary-treasurer. In...
sungazette.news
Resurrect ‘The Citizen’? Print seems dead to county manager.
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
sungazette.news
Arlington board eschews appointing tie-breaker for 2023
It’s one of the more arcane moments at the Arlington County Board’s annual organization, but again in 2023 it was lacking in drama. Board members on Jan. 3 voted, as board members for decades have been wont to do, that they wouldn’t appoint a member of the community to serve as a tie-breaker on the off chance any votes end in a 2-2 deadlock, with the fifth member either away or abstaining.
