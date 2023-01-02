Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
Police investigate series of bank robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a string of reported bank robberies in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the series of four robberies began early last year. On Jan. 18, 2022, officers were called to the Sandy Spring Bank on...
bethesdamagazine.com
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Residential Burglary in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately...
Woman Shot By Unknown Suspect While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A young woman is recovering after being shot while driving down a Baltimore street, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was driving on the 2700 block of Spelman Road when she was struck by a bullet by an unidentified suspect shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Baltimore police.
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
fox5dc.com
Shots fired over parking spot dispute between neighbors in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for firing a gun as a result of a dispute with a neighbor over a parking space. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place in Waldorf around 6 p.m. on Thursday for the report of shots fired.
Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
weaa.org
Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens
(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
Suspect arrested after several-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia
VIENNA, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a seven-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia on Monday night. The Town of Vienna, Virginia had asked residents to avoid a neighborhood due to police activity. The suspect was arrested at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Locust...
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
fox5dc.com
Man beaten to death with metal pipe on Ellipse in downtown DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C. in a high profile part of the nation's capital near both the White House and the Washington Monument. Investigators say a jogger found the man in...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
fox5dc.com
4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
tysonsreporter.com
Jewelry store robbery led to another gun scare at Tysons Corner Center
Fairfax County police are investigating a “smash-and-grab” jewelry store robbery at Tysons Corner Center. The suspect used a hammer to smash display cases at Elite Jewelers, which is on the mall’s first floor near Macy’s, the Fairfax County Police Department reported at 5:53 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 1).
Comments / 1