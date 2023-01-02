ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged after man, woman shot during attempted carjacking on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after a woman and another man were shot at a gas station during an attempted carjacking.

On Christmas Day, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a carjacking at a Marathon gas station in the 500 block of E. Holmes Road.

According to an affidavit, a man and woman were leaving the store in a 2020 Hyundai Sonata when an Infiniti SUV bumped their vehicle from behind.

A man armed with a gun got out of the Infiniti and approached the other man, police said.

A second man grabbed the front passenger door and forced the woman out of the vehicle,

He allegedly told her to give up everything she had or he would kill her.

The woman ran away while the man with her got back into their car.

At that time, the front passenger in a grey Dodge Charger and the Infiniti began shooting at the man and woman, according to the affidavit.

The woman was shot approximately 10 times and the man was shot in the neck.

During the investigation, police identified Robert Holmes as a suspect, records show.

On Dec. 30, the victims identified him as the person driving the Infiniti.

He was located in the 5100 block of Pickett Cove.

He admitted to driving the Infiniti, police said.

Holmes is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted carjacking, and employment of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

DARRYL FREDERICK
2d ago

I will offer him 30 years in prison 20 years if he give up the other names also or something like 5 years off your sentence for every name you give up who was with you I will make them tell 50 years 5 years for every name you give me will be suspended

Reply
4
Belinda Thomas
2d ago

Lock him up ' No Bond these ppl are dangerous ' They should not be around the citizens of Memphis !

Reply
8
 

