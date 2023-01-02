Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker
How many playoff games does 49ers Brock Purdy need to win to be QB1 next season?
The San Francisco 49ers escaped Las Vegas with a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34, in a game that made the 49ers look vulnerable. 49ers Brock Purdy answered many questions during the game, but one question remains: how many playoff games does Purdy need to win to be the 49ers starting quarterback next season?
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Cut, T.Y. Hilton 'Even More' Snaps
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to lean even more on veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Washington Commanders. ... and have cut James Washington.
Eagles players, coaches share their emotions about Bills’ Damar Hamlin and ‘freakish’ play that hospitalized him
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has known Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for a long time. The two got to know each other when both were on the same team while attending Nike’s “The Opening” event, a recruiting event for high school players that the athletic apparel company hosts.
NFL game postponed after Bills player given CPR, taken off in ambulance after injury
UPDATE: Monday night’s game has officially been postponed. The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was suspended after a frightening injury on the field. The game will not be finished Monday night, the NFL announced. Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a frightening injury...
Malik Monk says Kings ‘got too comfortable’ down the stretch in 120-117 loss to the Hawks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk shares his thoughts on Wednesday’s 120-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, why he feels Sacramento got too comfortable with a lead in the closing seconds and learning from so many games that have been decided in the closing seconds.
Pelicans vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m....
Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts
While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
Is Lack of Depth the Real Issue for the Hawks?
Hawks broadcaster Mike Conti joined The Morning Show on Wednesday and was asked by Hugh Douglas what he thought the real issue was for the Hawks despite having a starting five that was built to compete for a championship in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker
Giants Open as Big-time Underdogs Against Eagles
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles have both clinched postseason berths. But while the Giants are locked in as the sixth seed in the upcoming playoff tournament, the outcome for the Eagles, who host their rivals in Sunday's 2022 regular-season finale, will have a major impact. The Eagles are...
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
Parkland girls basketball follows rough 3rd quarter with strong 4th to beat ACCHS
The Parkland girls basketball team only had one field goal in the third quarter against Allentown Central Catholic on Tuesday night and it came in the final second. A 3-pointer by Trojans sophomore guard Delaney Chilcote with one second left in the third quarter cut the Vikettes’ lead to 20-19 going into the final eight minutes.
