Philadelphia, PA

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
How many playoff games does 49ers Brock Purdy need to win to be QB1 next season?

The San Francisco 49ers escaped Las Vegas with a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34, in a game that made the 49ers look vulnerable. 49ers Brock Purdy answered many questions during the game, but one question remains: how many playoff games does Purdy need to win to be the 49ers starting quarterback next season?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts

While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Is Lack of Depth the Real Issue for the Hawks?

Hawks broadcaster Mike Conti joined The Morning Show on Wednesday and was asked by Hugh Douglas what he thought the real issue was for the Hawks despite having a starting five that was built to compete for a championship in the Eastern Conference.
ATLANTA, GA
Giants Open as Big-time Underdogs Against Eagles

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles have both clinched postseason berths. But while the Giants are locked in as the sixth seed in the upcoming playoff tournament, the outcome for the Eagles, who host their rivals in Sunday's 2022 regular-season finale, will have a major impact. The Eagles are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
