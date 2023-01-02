While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO