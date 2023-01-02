Mississippi man killed in interstate wreck while operating ambulance early Sunday morning

A Mississippi man operating an ambulance in Louisiana died in an overnight wreck on the interstate.

Louisiana State Police report that John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish.

Crow, who was driving an Acadian Ambulance, reportedly collided with a truck that was traveling in front of the ambulance.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Crow was westbound on Interstate 10. At the same time, a 2020 Volvo Straight Box Truck was also westbound on Interstate 10 directly in front of the ambulance. For reasons still under investigation, the ambulance struck the rear of the Volvo in the left lane.

Despite Crow being properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Volvo was properly restrained and sustained no injuries.

Two passengers in the ambulance sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.