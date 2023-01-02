ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Mississippi man killed in interstate wreck while operating ambulance early Sunday morning

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJrY3_0k0qz8gQ00

A Mississippi man operating an ambulance in Louisiana died in an overnight wreck on the interstate.

Louisiana State Police report that John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish.

Crow, who was driving an Acadian Ambulance, reportedly collided with a truck that was traveling in front of the ambulance.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Crow was westbound on Interstate 10. At the same time, a 2020 Volvo Straight Box Truck was also westbound on Interstate 10 directly in front of the ambulance. For reasons still under investigation, the ambulance struck the rear of the Volvo in the left lane.

Despite Crow being properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Volvo was properly restrained and sustained no injuries.

Two passengers in the ambulance sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
FOX 28 Spokane

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
ADDIS, LA
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KYTV

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy