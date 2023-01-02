Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Enfield man faces arson charge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Enfield man is accused of setting a home on fire. Ithaca Police say 36-year-old Aaron Blume entered a home on South Cayuga Street around 9 PM on Tuesday. They say he intentionally started a fire, knowing multiple people were inside. No injuries have been reported.
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
Arson, assault, auto stripping: 196 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 2, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
Cortland woman arrested with estimated $10k in drugs
Last week, a Cortland woman was arrested on major drug charges following a police investigation.
Owego woman accused of stabbing man, leaving him ‘critically wounded’
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing that left a man “critically wounded”, police said. Owego Police arrested 58-year-old Veronica Kelly on December 31, 2022 after receiving a call from her in which she reported she had stabbed someone, according to the arrest report. When officers arrived […]
wellsvillesun.com
IN CUSTODY: Suspect with weapon wanted in Andover, Wellsville area at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell
The suspect has been captured and is at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell (file photo from JMH). Police have confirmed to the Sun the man wanted from an incident on Tuesday night which caused a shelter-in-place for residents of Elm Valley is in custody. After 1 p.m., the man...
whcuradio.com
Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
48k worth of illegal drugs found in Auburn home
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a month-long investigation, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force (FLDTF) gained a search warrant for a suspected house in Auburn on January 3, where they found a large amount of heroin and fentanyl. The residence belongs to suspects Ralph Principio and Anna Colonnese, pictured below. According to Finger lakes Drug […]
14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
Otsego Co. woman arrested for abusing two children
On January 3rd, an Otsego County woman was arrested for physically abusing two children.
wxhc.com
Attempted Armed Robbery at Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca
A call came into the Tompkins County 911 Center on Friday evening around 7pm for a report of a black male with his face covered walking into the Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca, with what appeared to be an AR style rifle and then pointing it at the cashier working.
Protests after police charge Binghamton man
Binghamton protestors are drawing comparisons to George Floyd's death and decrying a Binghamton Police officer for his treatment of a black man on New Year's Day.
whcuradio.com
Owego woman arrested in New Year’s Eve stabbing
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County woman is in jail after a New Year’s Eve stabbing. The Village of Owego Police Department responded to a domestic violence call on Fox Street Saturday around 11:20 p.m. 58-year-old Veronica Kelly, of Owego, made the call, reporting that she’d stabbed a 58-year-old man. The man was transported by Owego EMS to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City with extensive cuts and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. Kelly was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault. She was remanded to Tioga County Jail on $250,000 thousand cash bail or $500,000 bail bond. The case was referred to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Otsego County woman arrested for animal abuse
An Edmeston, New York, woman has been arrested following an animal cruelty investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas
Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
Cortland Co. man arrested for possessing stolen vehicle
On December 28th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Starr Road in the Town of Cortlandville.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Roundup: Top crimes of 2022 in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future. Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
Drugged driver gets 2 to 4 in prison for death of CNY businessman on busy thoroughfare
Syracuse, NY — A Solvay man, driving high on drugs, who crossed into oncoming traffic and killed a Jamesville businessman, will spend 2 to 4 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. It’s unclear what drugs Zachary Grant, 35, had taken before the April 1, 2022 crash on Henry...
localsyr.com
Man possibly armed with gun leads to standoff in Syracuse neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have issued a shelter in place for neighbors who live near the 400 block of Shuart Avenue off of Teall Avenue for a possible standoff. NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding....
Comments / 0