Daviess County’s New Year Baby is from Pike Co.
As reported on Tuesday, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes welcomed the first baby of the new year at 9-am on Sunday January 1st. Ledger Owen is the son of Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. Meanwhile, Daviess Community Hospital in Washington reported there were several babies born in the days...
Transition Underway to New Vincennes Streets Superintendent
Less than two weeks remain before a new Vincennes Street superintendent comes into place. Longtime Street Department leader Bryce Anderson will retire in mid-January, with Jeff Wood to take his place. Anderson started working for then-Mayor Terry Mooney in the 2000’s. He also served under Al Baldwin before serving the...
Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure
Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
New Deputy Prosecutor In Place in Knox County
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan has announced the addition of Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Carnall to the staff. Carnall is the former elected Wells County Prosecuting Attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis. Carnahan says Carnall is an experienced trial...
County officials prioritizing old jail project in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After his first meeting on Tuesday, newly-elected Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said addressing what to do with the old county jail was one of his top focuses early in his tenure. “The old jail is a big issue we’re going to tackle, and in fact, we’re going here in about […]
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
January First Baby First to Arrive for 2023 at GSH
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes has announced that Ledger Logan Owen is the hospital’s first baby of the new year. Ledger was born January 1st at 9:03 am. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 22 inches long. His parents are Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. He has...
Knox County Solid Waste Management denied ARPA money; still receiving IDEM matching grant
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Solid Waste Management office moved into its new building on 17th Street about a year ago. In October, the organization found out it would be awarded around $150,000 through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's matching grant program. Money from this grant will...
Kellie Streeter Back for Another Year as Commissioners’ President
The Knox County Commissioners have re-appointed Kellie Streeter as their president for the next year. Trent Hinkle will serve as the board’s vice-president for the next year. Both appointments were approved unanimously. Also, the Commissioners re-appointed Vaughn Huey to the County’s Drainage Board, with the other position to remain...
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
Police Log: January 3, 2023
4:31 p.m. David Thomas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 4:32 p.m. Jeremiah Johnson, 28, Williams, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 2. 1:12 a.m. Traffic...
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
Henry Holscher III, 73, Vincennes
Henry Francis Holscher III of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 73. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. Henry was a farmer who loved the land and raising horses. Henry enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Henry was...
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Daniel Trinidad, 43, Vincennes
Daniel Ramirez Trinidad, 43, of Vincennes, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by his family. He was born December 11, 1979 in Puebla Mexico to Felix Ramirez Flores and Francisca Trinidad Mateos. Daniel was co-owner of El Corral Mexican Restaurants in Vincennes and Bicknell. Surviving are...
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
Gas Prices Back on Rise Again
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.08 a gallon, a penny higher than Sunday and 14-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $3.22 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also 12-cents higher than a week ago, 42-cents lower than a month...
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
