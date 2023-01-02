Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Less wind; little more warmth Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet and calm stretch of weather is coming up to finish off the week. Afternoon temperatures will continue their slow climb, and by Friday, much of the area could be back above 50. Lighter winds will be common over Kansas heading into Thursday morning. Low...
KWCH.com
After Wednesday, lighter winds returns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a blustery day, expect the wind to back down ahead of a cold night around Kansas. We will see the Kansas wind return on Wednesday as temperatures remain seasonal for early January. Early Wednesday, much of the state will have lows in the teens and...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry northwest and wet elsewhere Monday, then colder
Cloud cover will blanket the region this afternoon with a wide range of temperatures expected across the state. A wintry mix arrives will continue for northwestern Kansas where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Tuesday morning. Light snowfall and freezing rain have lead to areas of slick travel,...
KWCH.com
Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
KWCH.com
New Wind Surge president says prices will drop for upcoming season
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will soon return for another season at Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita under new ownership and a new, but familiar, president. Jay Miller isn’t a stranger to Wichita after being the first president of the organization. He left back in 2020 after...
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
KWCH.com
Boil water advisories lifted for 2 Kansas communities
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory was lifted for two Kansas communities on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded the advisories for the cities of Norwich and Garden Plain. The boil advisory was issued due to a line break that led to low water pressure...
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
Gas prices rise sharply in Wichita as new year begins
Wichita drivers were shocked Tuesday morning as gas prices jumped to $2.99 a gallon, up about 30 cents from $2.69.
kfdi.com
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Fundamental Fitness
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s 2023, people. Can you believe it?. If you’re looking to make some lifestyle changes in the new year, Tuesday morning, Shane visited a spot that’s going to teach you how to do it! He stopped by Fundamental Fitness to get some tips on how to jump-start your fitness routine for 2023!
Crews headed to training center spot house fire in Plainview
Crews with Battalion 2 were headed to the training center near 31st Street South and Oliver around 2 p.m. when they saw heavy smoke coming from a home in the Planeview neighborhood.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
South Wichita home damaged in a fire Sunday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Shirk St. The Wichita Fire Department said they found a fire in the back of the home that spread to a detached garage. The Red Cross was called to assist the woman […]
New franchise to open at the Waterfront this quarter
There’s a new franchise coming to the Waterfront that’s going to help with a lot of New Year’s resolutions, though not in the traditional sense.
If You Want America’s Most Affordable Housing, Gotta Go to Kansas
If you want absolutely the most affordable housing in America, where do you go? A brand new 2023 study says that if saving money on a house is your goal, you're gonna have to go to Kansas. Oh, boy. I need to say first that I'm not a Kansas hater...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals
I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
KWCH.com
Large fire near El Dorado prompts heavy emergency response
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large fire near El Dorado in Butler County drew a heavy emergency response that included firefighters from several area departments. Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed the fire was to a shop building and involved multiple explosions with air tanks in the burning structure. 12...
360wichita.com
Places to Adopt a Pet in Wichita
There are many animal rescue organizations in Wichita connecting pets in need with loving forever families. You can find hundreds of dogs, cats and hand pets for adoption across the metro area. Even if you're looking for a specific breed, adoption is an option. Wichita has breed-specific rescues, and purebred dogs and cats show up in shelters, too.
Comments / 0